Ugo Humbert retires injured as Jacob Fearnley sets up Cameron Norrie clash at French Open
French 22nd seed Humbert retired shortly after going over his ankle
Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round of the French Open after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured.
Humbert went over his right ankle as he ran sideways behind the baseline and fell to the clay in pain.
The French 22nd seed immediately held his right calf and told the chair umpire that he required treatment on his calf and his ankle.
With Fearnley up by a set but Humbert leading by a break in the second, the Frenchman went off court for a medical timeout.
He returned to the court and tried to play on, but Fearnley broke back to level the second set at 4-4. After Fearnley fired an ace, Humbert limped to the net to shake hands.
Fearnley is making his first appearance at the French Open and will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round contest.
The Scot defeated former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round and was leading Humbert 6-4 4-4 when his opponent retired.
