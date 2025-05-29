Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ugo Humbert retires injured as Jacob Fearnley sets up Cameron Norrie clash at French Open

French 22nd seed Humbert retired shortly after going over his ankle

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 29 May 2025 19:58 BST
Comments
Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie for a place in the last-16
Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie for a place in the last-16 (Getty Images)

Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round of the French Open after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured.

Humbert went over his right ankle as he ran sideways behind the baseline and fell to the clay in pain.

The French 22nd seed immediately held his right calf and told the chair umpire that he required treatment on his calf and his ankle.

With Fearnley up by a set but Humbert leading by a break in the second, the Frenchman went off court for a medical timeout.

Humbert fell heavily behind the baseline
Humbert fell heavily behind the baseline (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

He returned to the court and tried to play on, but Fearnley broke back to level the second set at 4-4. After Fearnley fired an ace, Humbert limped to the net to shake hands.

Fearnley is making his first appearance at the French Open and will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round contest.

The Scot defeated former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round and was leading Humbert 6-4 4-4 when his opponent retired.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in