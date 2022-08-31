Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Open continues today with Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios all in action as the second round of the final grand slam of the year gets underway.

On what is expected to be her final tournament appearance, Williams ensured she got more than one match in New York at least as she defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3 6-3, setting up a clash with the second seed Anett Kontaveit.

Murray, meanwhile, claimed his first straight sets win in a grand slam since 2017 as he swept past Francisco Cerundolo. Murray now faces the American Emilio Nava as the former US Open champion looks to reach the third round of a grand slam for only the second time since 2018.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Jack Draper takes on the sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, Kyrgios is back in action against Benjamin Bonzi, and Harriet Dart plays Dalma Galfi after her excellent opening win over Daria Kasatkina.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round of the US Open.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the order of play?

(All times local, -5 hours from BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: Andy Murray (Gbr) v Eduardo Nava (USA), Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v (12) Cori Gauff (USA), Serena Williams (USA) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre), (20) Madison Keys (USA) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Jack Draper (Gbr) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Grandstand

11:00: (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Elizabeth Mandlik (USA), Hugo Grenier (Fra) v (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (29) Tommy Paul (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA), (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Court 5

11:00: Christian Garin (Chi) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v Shuai Zhang (Chn), Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA), Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 7

11:00: Peyton Stearns (USA) v (28) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

Court 11

11:00: (12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Daria Snigur (Ukr) v Rebecca Marino (Can), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 12

11:00: Brandon Holt (USA) v Pedro Cachin (Arg), Dalma Galfi (Hun) v Harriet Dart (Gbr), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun), Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 13

11:00: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel), Nuno Borges (Por) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 14

11:00: Jaume Munar (Spa) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

Court 15

11:00: Jason Kubler (Aus) v Mikael Ymer (Swe)

Court 17

11:00: Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) v (31) Shelby Rogers (USA), (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)