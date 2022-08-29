Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Open says farewell to Serena Williams as New York hosts a highly-intruiging final grand slam of the year.

Williams has said that she intends to “evolve” away from tennis at the end of the tournament, with the 23-time grand slam singles champion preparing to bid farewell to Flushing Meadows with entries into both the singles and the doubles, having been handed a wildcard alongside sister Venus.

There is no Novak Djokovic, though, with the 35-year-old unable to travel the United States due to his vaccination status, opening up the men’s draw as Daniil Medvedev bids to defend his title and Rafael Nadal seeks a third major crown of 2022. On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu will hope to put a mixed year behind her 12 months on from her stunning maiden triumph.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the order of play for the first day of competition?

Arthur Ashe Stadium Louis Armstrong Stadium: Day session from 17:00 BST (12pm EST) Day session from 16:00 BST (11am EST) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [1] v Stefan Kozlov (US) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) [24] v Andy Murray (GB) Leolia Jeanjean (Fra) v Coco Gauff (US) [12] Simona Halep (Rom) [7] v Daria Snigur (Ukr) Madison Keys (US) [20] v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues Danka Kovinic (Mne) v Serena Williams (US) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [4] v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) [23] v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) Leylah Fernandez (Can) [14] v Oceane Dodin (Fra)

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1