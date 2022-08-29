US Open 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray starts campaign against Francisco Cerundolo in New York
The Brit plays his first-round match ten years on from winning his maiden grand slam title at Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray returns to the US Open a decade on from securing his maiden major triumph in New York.
Murray is in action on the opening day of competition at Flushing Meadows (getting underway at 4pm BST), having been handed a tough first-round draw against Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed who is currently ranked at No 27 in the world - 24 places above his opponent.
The veteran British player has endured a disrupted build-up to the tournament, hampered by cramps during the North American hard-court swing, but will be hoping to find top form and aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time since 2017.
Murray’s chances of winning in New York this week and adding to his tally of majors appear slim, although the men’s draw is wide open. There is no Novak Djokovic, with the 35-year-old unable to travel to the United States due to his vaccination status, as Daniil Medvedev bids to defend his title and Rafael Nadal seeks a third major crown of 2022.
Andy Murray wound back the clock on the eve of a US Open that marks a decade since he first became a grand slam champion.
It was at Flushing Meadows in 2012 that Murray made it across the line in his fifth slam final, defeating Novak Djokovic to lift the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
His most vivid memories are from before and after the final, with the Scot recalling: “I remember how I felt before the match. I remember being in the locker room on my own and feeling unbelievably nervous and feeling pretty lonely and kind of feeling a lot of pressure.
“I remember after the match going back on to the court before I left the venue. I just wanted to be out there on my own.
“I was very proud of myself. I didn’t feel like going wild and celebrating and that sort of stuff. I just felt quite relaxed and it was just such a big relief to get over that line.”
Will the most open of US Opens produce another unexpected winner?
When imagining the post-big three era of men’s tennis amid their years of domination, there was a time where the picture of future grand slams would look and feel a little like this upcoming US Open, writes Jamie Braidwood .
We are not in that era yet, of course, given the first three grand slams of the year have been split between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – the big three’s domination continuing – but if last year’s US Open was defined by Emma Raducanu’s stunning run from qualifying to the title, there is a feeling New York could produce another unlikely champion in the men’s tournament this month.
Djokovic will miss his second grand slam of the season as his hope for a change in Covid-19 vaccine rules for non-US citizens ended, as was always expected, without the good news he desperately held out for.
Last year for Djokovic was all about the golden slam, and he came within a defeat to Daniil Medvedev from winning all four majors in a single season for the first time. Apart from his Wimbledon triumph, Djokovic’s emotional loss on Arthur Ashe last September led to what feels like a wasted year on-court, as he remains unmoved in his opposition to the vaccine.
Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo
