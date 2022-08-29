✕ Close Novak Djokovic Withdraws From US Open Due to COVID Travel Restrictions

Andy Murray returns to the US Open a decade on from securing his maiden major triumph in New York.

Murray is in action on the opening day of competition at Flushing Meadows (getting underway at 4pm BST), having been handed a tough first-round draw against Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed who is currently ranked at No 27 in the world - 24 places above his opponent.

The veteran British player has endured a disrupted build-up to the tournament, hampered by cramps during the North American hard-court swing, but will be hoping to find top form and aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time since 2017.

Murray’s chances of winning in New York this week and adding to his tally of majors appear slim, although the men’s draw is wide open. There is no Novak Djokovic, with the 35-year-old unable to travel to the United States due to his vaccination status, as Daniil Medvedev bids to defend his title and Rafael Nadal seeks a third major crown of 2022.

