Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.

British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.

Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at the US Open in 2015 in a five-set epic.

The match of the day is between the world No 1 Swiatek and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Arthur Ashe. Swiatek looked to be in imperious form against Jasmine Paolini in her opening round but Stephens, the 2017 champion, will be backed by the home crowds.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the rest of the second round.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the order of play?

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - from 5pm BST

1. I. Swiatek (1) v S. Stephens

2. F. Coria v C. Alcaraz (3)

3. L. Hradecka & L. Noskova v S. Williams & V. Williams

4. F. Fognini v R. Nadal (2)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - from 4pm BST

1. A. Sasnovich v J. Pegula (8)

2. C. Eubanks v J. Sinner (11)

3. G. Muguruza (9) v L. Fruhvirtova

4. C. Bucsa v D. Collins (19)

5. H. Gaston & L. Musetti v T. Kokkinakis & N. Kyrgios (8)

GRANDSTAND - from 4pm BST

1. B Coric (25) v J. Brooksby

2. A. Kalinina v P. Kvitova (21)

3. L. Fernandez & D. Saville v C. Gauff & J. Pegula (2)

4. J. Kubler v F. Tiafoe (22)

For the day’s full order of play, click here.