US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
Rafael Nadal faces an old foe at the US Open while Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens is the match of the day
The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.
British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.
Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at the US Open in 2015 in a five-set epic.
The match of the day is between the world No 1 Swiatek and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Arthur Ashe. Swiatek looked to be in imperious form against Jasmine Paolini in her opening round but Stephens, the 2017 champion, will be backed by the home crowds.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the rest of the second round.
What TV channel is it on in the UK?
What is the order of play?
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - from 5pm BST
1. I. Swiatek (1) v S. Stephens
2. F. Coria v C. Alcaraz (3)
3. L. Hradecka & L. Noskova v S. Williams & V. Williams
4. F. Fognini v R. Nadal (2)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - from 4pm BST
1. A. Sasnovich v J. Pegula (8)
2. C. Eubanks v J. Sinner (11)
3. G. Muguruza (9) v L. Fruhvirtova
4. C. Bucsa v D. Collins (19)
5. H. Gaston & L. Musetti v T. Kokkinakis & N. Kyrgios (8)
GRANDSTAND - from 4pm BST
1. B Coric (25) v J. Brooksby
2. A. Kalinina v P. Kvitova (21)
3. L. Fernandez & D. Saville v C. Gauff & J. Pegula (2)
4. J. Kubler v F. Tiafoe (22)
For the day’s full order of play, click here.
