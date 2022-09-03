Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Open continues today as we head into the first weekend of the New York-based tournament. And there are a host of star names in action on the opening Saturday.

Rafael Nadal is the headline player as the Spaniard looks to fully overcome an abdominal injury and capitalise on Novak Djokovic’s absence to extend his lead in the battle for most men’s singles grand slams.

After the disappointment for the home crowd at Serena Williams’ exit and quite possibly the end of her career at the hands of Croatian-Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, attention turns to Danielle Collins.

A huge stage for the American awaits late tonight against Alize Cornet, who ended Emma Raducanu’s US Open title defence.

Cameron Norrie is in action against 28th seed Holger Rune, while there are more contenders in the men's singles returning in the shape of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Here is all you need to know about Saturday’s schedule.

What is the order of play?

(All times local, -5 hours from BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: Yue Yuan (Chn) v (8) Jessica Pegula (USA), Jenson Brooksby (USA) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa)

19:00: Richard Gasquet (Fra) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa), Alize Cornet (Fra) v (19) Danielle Collins (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: (9) Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v (21) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Petra Martic (Cro) v (26) Victoria Azarenka (Blr), (14) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v (22) Frances Tiafoe (USA)

19:00: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Lauren Davis (USA), Brandon Nakashima (USA) v (11) Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Grandstand

11:00: (7) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v (28) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), (19) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v (9) Andrey Rublev (Rus), (22) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v (13) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Clara Burel (Fra) v (6) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (not before 17:00)

Court 5

11:00: Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Joao Sousa (Por) v Feliciano Lopez (Spa) & Jaume Munar (Spa), Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v (11) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Shuai Zhang (Chn), (14) Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v Nadia Podoroska (Arg) & Mayar Sherif (Egy), Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v (26) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Court 7

12:30: (9) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) v Catherine Harrison (USA) & Ingrid Neel (USA), (6) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) v Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina), Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Lukasz Kubot (Pol) v Ena Shibahara (Jpn) & Franko Skugor (Cro)

Court 10

13:00: (4) Tim Puetz (Ger) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Nuno Borges (Por) & Francisco Cabral (Por), Sophie Chang (USA) & Angela Kulikov (USA) v (12) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Storm Sanders (Aus), Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa) v (7) Ellen Perez (Aus) & Michael Venus (Nzl)

Court 11

11:00: Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Fabien Reboul (Fra) v (13) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col), (6) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v Nicholas Godsick (USA) & Ethan Quinn (USA), Andre Goransson (Swe) & Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) v (8) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) & Nick Kyrgios (Aus) (not before 16:30)

Court 12

12:30: Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Max Purcell (Aus) v Robert Galloway (USA) & Alex Lawson (USA), Nicole Melichar (USA) & Kevin Krawietz (Ger) v Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra), (5) Jessica Pegula (USA) & Austin Krajicek (USA) v Samantha Stosur (Aus) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Court 13

12:30: Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Linda Noskova (Cze) v (13) Alexa Guarachi (Chi) & Andreja Klepac (Slo), Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (2) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr)

Court 17

11:00: Christopher Eubanks (USA) & Ben Shelton (USA) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita), Dalma Galfi (Hun) & Bernarda Pera (USA) v Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Daria Saville (Aus), (15) Marin Cilic (Cro) v (20) Daniel Evans (Gbr), Jule Niemeier (Ger) v Qinwen Zheng (Chn)

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

