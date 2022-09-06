Jump to content
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 9 schedule with Nick Kyrgios, Coco Gauff and Casper Ruud in action on Tuesday

The men’s singles is wide open after Rafael Nadal’s defeat to Frances Tiafoe

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 06 September 2022 09:36
Kyrgios, Tomljanovic and Jabeur progress into quarter-finals

Nick Kyrgios headlines day nine of the US Open when he faces Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals.

With Rafa Nadal suffering a first grand slam defeat of 2022 at the hands of American Frances Tiafoe in New York, the men’s singles is wide open and the Spaniard’s exit also provides a chance for Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to rocket up to No 1 in the world.

The Norwegian opens up play on Arthur Ashe against Matteo Berrettini, while the American crowd will hope Coco Gauff can extend her exciting run at Flushing Meadows when she faces Caroline Garcia.

Other names to look out for include Serena Williams' conqueror Ajla Tomljanovic, who faces a tough match against Ons Jabeur, while there is plenty of doubles action, including men's doubles No 1 seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Here is all you need to know about Tuesday’s schedule.

What is the order of play?

(All times local, -5 hours from BST):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

19:00: (12) Cori Gauff (USA) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: (1) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Joao Sousa (Por) v (2) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr), Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v (10) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus), (6) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned)

Grandstand

11:00: (3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v (5) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), Catherine McNally (USA) & William Blumberg (USA) v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa), (4) Storm Sanders (Aus) & John Peers (Aus) v Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Jack Sock (USA)

Not before 3:00 PM: (13) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col) v (11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin)

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

