US Open outright prediction, tennis odds and betting tips

US Open tips:

Carlos Alcaraz to win - 7/4 Betfred

Iga Swiatek to win - 3/1 William Hill

Jack Draper to win each way - 20/1 Boyle Sports

The final grand slam of the year gets underway on Sunday, although we have already had a sneak peek at some of the players involved in the new-look mixed doubles tournament.

The controversial tournament saw several of the top players in action, but it was a specialist mixed doubles pair and the reigning champions who took home the bumper prize money as Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final.

It’s hard to read too much into the results, but Swiatek, Ruud, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who reached the semi-finals, all looked impressive.

There are still question marks over the fitness of the world No 1 Jannik Sinner after he was forced to pull out of the final in Cincinnati on Monday through illness. He was trailing 5-0 to Carlos Alcaraz when he pulled out on the advice of the doctor. All eyes will be on the Italian to see if he is fit and firing at Flushing Meadows.

US Open men’s prediction: Alcaraz to secure his sixth slam

The reigning champion, Sinner, has taken his place in the draw and will face world No 87 Vit Kopriva in the first round, but could play Denis Shapovalov, followed by Tommy Paul, early on in the draw.

Twelve months ago, he won his first title in New York, beating Paul, Daniil Medvedev and Draper before overcoming home favourite Taylor Fritz in three sets in the final.

The world No 1 has reached the final in five of the last seven grand slams, winning four of them, so it’s no surprise that betting sites have him as a favourite, just ahead of 2022 winner Alcaraz.

With such dominance from this pair, it’s hard to see beyond them for the winner. Sinner came out on top when they met in the Wimbledon final just months after the Spaniard beat him in the final at Roland Garros.

If all goes to plan and they meet in the final on 7 September, I’m backing Alcaraz for the win. The world No 2 has a tricky draw, though, with a first-round match against American giant Reilly Opelka, a former top-20 player. He has a huge serve and reached the fourth round in 2021, before injuries really hampered his development.

A tough start could be just what the 22-year-old needs, so he can find his form from the off and send a message to the rest of the draw.

US Open men’s prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win - 7/4 Betfred

US Open women’s prediction: Iga eager to be champion again

Women’s world No 2 Swiatek has been in outstanding form in recent weeks, winning Wimbledon and dropping just one set, and she won last week’s Cincinnati Open, beating Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini along the way.

She won at Flushing Meadow in 2022, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6 in her first and only final to date. Since then, she has reached the fourth round, and last season she was knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Pegula, who was beaten in the final by Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Swiatek are unsurprisingly the tennis betting sites' joint favourites to win the tournament, with Coco Gauff next in the betting.

World No 1 Sabalenka has reached the last two finals in New York, beaten by Gauff in 2023 before her win last year.

That was the third of her grand slam wins, and she is yet to add to that tally in 2025, losing out in the finals in Australia and Paris before she was beaten in the semi-finals at Wimbledon by Amanda Anisimova, who went on to lose the final 6-0 6-0 to Swiatek.

You can also get 40/1 on 2021 winner Emma Raducanu, who has shown, in patches this season, just what she is capable of and took Sabalenka to three sets in Cincinnati.

She will face a qualifier in the first round and is on course for a third-round clash with former Wimbledon champion Rybakina – if all goes to plan.

Reigning champion Sabalneka gets her campaign underway against Rebeka Masarova, while Swiatek will face Emiliana Arango, with the pair on target to meet in the final next month.

US Open women’s prediction: Iga Swiatek to win - 3/1 William Hill

US Open betting tip: Draper to continue fine US form

After reaching the semi-finals last year, Britain’s best bet Draper will hope he can go one better this time around and reach his first grand slam final.

The 23-year-old lost to eventual champion Sinner in the semi-finals, and he should go into the tournament feeling relatively fresh after taking a break after Wimbledon to overcome an arm injury.

He returned in the mixed doubles tournament, where he reached the semi-final with partner Pegula, and the break could be a blessing.

The fifth seed is yet to find out his opponent, as he will face a qualifier in the first round, and if he can reach the levels we know he can, then he could meet defending champion Sinner in the quarter-finals.

He could be an interesting bet to make his grand slam breakthrough in the same venue that Andy Murray won his first major in 2012.

Odds of 20/1 are appealing, but using an each-way bet on betting apps pays out at 1/2 of the outright price if the Brit reaches his first grand slam final.

US Open outsider prediction: Jack Draper to win each way - 20/1 BoyleSports

US Open free bets

