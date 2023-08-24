US Open draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic learn fate
Novak Djokovic will return to the US Open for the first time since 2021
The best tennis players in the world head for Flushing Meadows for the US Open, the final grand slam of the tennis year. Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are set to be the top seeds with strong fields in both the women’s and men’s draws.
Novak Djokovic is also set to return to New York having missed out on competing last year due to the Covid-19 vaccination policy of the United States, and will hunt a record-extending 24th major title. Home favourite Serena Williams will be absent after bowing out of tennis at last year’s US Open, but sister Venus has been handed a wildcard at the age of 43.
Former British winner Emma Raducanu will be unable to compete through injury, but there is hope for Andy Murray who could recover from a hip injury in time for the first round which starts on 28 August. Every match will be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Follow the US Open draw live below; Get all the latest US Open men’s odds here and women’s odds here:
US Open Draw Live
Simona Halep was dropped from the U.S. Open field on Monday because of a provisional doping suspension.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, “was automatically withdrawn” when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held.
Halep’s spot in the main draw for the women’s singles tournament in Flushing Meadows went to Taylor Townsend.
Simona Halep dropped from US Open field due to doping suspension
The Romanian has been provisionally suspended since October last year
US Open Draw Live
The return of Djokovic, British hopes, and more, here are some of the talking points ahead of the final grand slam of the year.
5 talking points ahead of the US Open
Optimism abounds for the host nation but can any Britons spring a surprise at Flushing Meadows?
US Open Draw Live
Andy Murray had been having his best season since his hip injury so far this year, proving himself in a second-round defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. But it remains to be seen if he will be fit following an abdominal injury.
Jodie Burrage has been enjoying a breakthrough season and is another player to struggle with injuries during her career, but she has broken into the top 100 and into the main draw.
US Open Draw Live
Let’s have a closer look at the British interest ahead of the draw at 5pm BST.
Cameron Norrie remains a top 20 player but has lost his last four matches dating back to the first round of Wimbledon, but will have to perform well to match his tournament last year - when he reached the fourth round.
Katie Boulter has made it through to the main draw at a career-high rank of 60 and having reached the third round of Wimbledon earlier this year, but she has yet to win a main draw match at the US Open.
US Open Draw Live
Hello and welcome to the build up ahead of the US Open draw which will take place at 5pm BST.
Novak Djokovic will be returning having missed out in 2021 due to the United States’ coronavirus policy, but fans will be hoping for a repeat of the thrilling Wimbledon final where he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz won last year’s US Open against Casper Ruud, while Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur to win the women’s title.
The main draw of the US Open starts on Monday 28 August at Flushing Meadows in New York. It will conclude on Sunday 10 September with the men’s singles final, which takes place one day after the women’s decider.
