Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning men’s US Open champion (AP)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The best tennis players in the world head for Flushing Meadows for the US Open, the final grand slam of the tennis year. Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are set to be the top seeds with strong fields in both the women’s and men’s draws.

Novak Djokovic is also set to return to New York having missed out on competing last year due to the Covid-19 vaccination policy of the United States, and will hunt a record-extending 24th major title. Home favourite Serena Williams will be absent after bowing out of tennis at last year’s US Open, but sister Venus has been handed a wildcard at the age of 43.

Former British winner Emma Raducanu will be unable to compete through injury, but there is hope for Andy Murray who could recover from a hip injury in time for the first round which starts on 28 August. Every match will be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Follow the US Open draw live below; Get all the latest US Open men’s odds here and women’s odds here: