When is the US Open and what time is the draw?

The US Open gets underway in New York next week as the final grand slam of the tennis season takes place at Flushing Meadows.

There are storylines everywhere as Serena Williams looks set to play in her final tournament before calling time on her career and Emma Raducanu defends her title following last year’s stunning triumph.

On the men’s side of the draw, Novak Djokovic’s expected absence and injury problems for Rafael Nadal have led to one of the most wide open grand slams in recent memory, with Daniil Medvedev the defending champion.

No player has defended the US Open since Williams in 2014, and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will be looking to make their grand slam breakthrough as Andy Murray embarks on another major bid.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open draw.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

When is the US Open draw and how can I watch?

The US Open main draw will take place on Thursday 25 August. The draw time has yet to be confirmed but the ceremony usually takes place at around 5pm BST. It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Novak Djokovic*

6. Casper Ruud

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime

8. Cameron Norrie

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Andrey Rublev

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Jannik Sinner

13. Pablo Carreno Busta

14. Matteo Berrettini

15. Diego Schwartzman

16. Marin Cilic

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Djokovic* - 6/4

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

*Djokovic is expected to withdraw from the US Open but this has yet to be confirmed