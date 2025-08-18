Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new-look US Open mixed doubles event starts on Tuesday, with Carlos Alcaraz set to feature alongside Emma Raducanu amongst a star-studded list of pairs.

New for 2025, the mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August.

As well as five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz and 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, a host of other top names are competing alongside one another for the $1m champion prize - an increase of $800,000 from 2024.

The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula – they face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16. Novak Djokovic is also playing with Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic, while Jannik Sinner is due to play with Katerina Siniakova, less than a day after his final with Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open.

Here's all the key info ahead of the mixed doubles at the US Open:

What is the order of play on Tuesday?

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 4pm BST start (11am local)

Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 5pm BST

Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud (3) vs Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe

Not before 7pm BST

Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) vs Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz

Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev

R2: TBC

R2: TBC

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - 4pm BST start (11am local)

Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz (2)

Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev

Not before 6:30pm BST

Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune (4)

Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev

R2: TBC

R2 TBC

When is the US Open mixed doubles event?

The mixed doubles event takes place on Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August on the two biggest show courts at Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong.

Matches start at 11am local time, that’s 4pm BST.

Alcaraz and Raducanu’s match against Draper and Pegula is scheduled third on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday, around 2pm local time - 7pm BST.

What is the format?

Sixteen pairs will compete in the event, resulting in four rounds of competition.

The scoring system, until the final, will be best-of-three sets played to four games with sudden death deuce and a tie-break at 4-4, with a 10-point tiebreak instead of the third set if necessary.

The final will be the same, but with normal six-game sets instead.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will pair up in New York ( PA )

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the mixed doubles at the US Open live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The event is being streamed on ESPN in the United States.

What is the draw?

The full 16-team field was decided by the top-8 singles rankings combined, and eight wildcard picks.

The draw is as follows:

Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) vs Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz

Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev

Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud (3) vs Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe

Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti

Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev

Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune (4)

Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev

Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz (2)

What is the prize money per team?

Winners - $1m

Runner-up - $400,000

Semi-finals – $200,000

Quarter-finals - $100,000

Round-of-16 - $20,000

TOTAL: $2.36m