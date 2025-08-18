Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

When is the US Open draw? Confirmed seeds, wildcards, withdrawn players and more

The men’s and women’s US Open singles draws will follow the new-look mixed doubles tournament

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 18 August 2025 16:29 BST
Comments
Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion in 2025
Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion in 2025 (Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions as the US Open returns in New York.

Both World No 1s triumphed against American opponents in last year’s singles finals, with Sinner defeating Taylor Fritz and Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula.

Britain’s Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best run at a grand slam by reaching last year’s semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu has shown flashes of form on the hard-courts as she returns to the scene of her stunning 2021 title.

As well as Novak Djokovic’s latest bid for a 25th major title and Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to stop Sinner’s winning streak, the return of Venus Williams as a 45-year-old wildcard adds to the storylines ahead of the final grand slam tournament of the year.

In what is usually an unpredictable tournament, teenager Victoria Mboko announced herself as one to watch by winning the Canadian Open title, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to dethrone Sabalenka too. Here’s everything you need to know

Recommended

When is the US Open draw?

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Thursday 21 August. The start time of the draw has yet to have been confirmed but the ceremony usually takes place at around 5pm BST. It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.

Women’s singles

Aryna Sabalenka won the 2024 women’s singles title
Aryna Sabalenka won the 2024 women’s singles title (AP)

Seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Madison Keys

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Amanda Anisimova

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Emma Navarro

11. Karolína Muchová

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Belinda Bencic

17. Liudmila Samsonoval

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Diana Shnaider

21. Linda Nosková

22. Victoria Mboko

23. Naomi Osaka

24. Veronika Kudermetova

25. Jelena Ostapenko

26. Sofia Kenin

27. Marta Kostyuk

28. Magdalena Frech

29. Anna Kalinskaya

30. Dayana Yastremska

31. Leylah Fernandez

32. McCartney Kessler

Brits in the draw

  • Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal will enter the draw as unseeded players.
Emma Raducanu in action against Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu in action against Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati (Getty)

Wildcards

  • Alyssa Ahn
  • Caroline Garcia
  • Talia Gibson
  • Valerie Glozman
  • Caty McNally
  • Clervie Ngounoue
  • Julieta Pareja
  • Venus Williams
Venus Williams has entered the draw as a wildcard
Venus Williams has entered the draw as a wildcard (AP)

Qualifiers

  • The qualifying tournament will conclude on Wednesday 20 August

Withdrawn players

  • Zheng Qinwen (6)
  • Paula Badosa (10)
  • Ons Jabeur (71)
  • Danka Kovinić (95 PR)

Protected ranking

  • Petra Kvitová (14)
  • Sorana Cîrstea (37)
  • Zhu Lin (50)
  • Anastasija Sevastova (65)
  • Wang Yafan (71)

Men’s singles

Seeds

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Ben Shelton
  7. Novak Djokovic
  8. Alex de Minaur
  9. Karen Khachanov
  10. Lorenzo Musetti
  11. Holger Rune
  12. Casper Ruud
  13. Daniil Medvedev
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Andrey Rublev
  16. Jakub Mensik
  17. Frances Tiafoe
  18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  19. Francisco Cerúndolo
  20. Arthur Fils
  21. Jirí Lehecka
  22. Tomás Machác
  23. Ugo Humbert
  24. Alexander Bublik
  25. Flavio Cobolli
  26. Félix Auger-Aliassime
  27. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  28. Denis Shapovalov
  29. Alex Michelsen
  30. Tallon Griekspoor
  31. Brandon Nakashima
  32. Gabriel Diallo
Draper reached the semi-finals in 2024, losing to Sinner
Draper reached the semi-finals in 2024, losing to Sinner (Getty Images)

Other Brits in the draw

  • As well as Jack Draper, the fifth seed and 2024 semi-finalist, both Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley will take their place in the draw, although as unseeded players.

Wildcards

  • Nishesh Basavareddy
  • Darwin Blanch
  • Tristan Boyer
  • Stefan Dostanic
  • Emilio Nava
  • Valentin Royer
  • Tristan Schoolkate
  • Eliot Spizzirri

Qualifiers

  • The qualifying tournament will conclude on Wednesday 20 August

Withdrawn players

  • Grigor Dimitrov (21)
  • Matteo Berrettini (36)
  • Hubert Hurkacz (41)
Dimitrov has not recovered from the injury he suffered during his Wimbledon match against Sinner
Dimitrov has not recovered from the injury he suffered during his Wimbledon match against Sinner (AP)

Protected ranking

  • Nick Kyrgios (21)
  • Sebastian Ofner (74)
  • Emil Ruusuvuori (83)
Nick Kyrgios plans on using his protected ranking but withdraw from the mixed doubles tournament
Nick Kyrgios plans on using his protected ranking but withdraw from the mixed doubles tournament (Getty)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in