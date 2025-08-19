US Open mixed doubles order of play: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu start time
The new mixed doubles event in New York sees a host of top singles players compete for a $1m prize
The new-look US Open mixed doubles event starts on Tuesday, with Carlos Alcaraz set to feature alongside Emma Raducanu amongst a star-studded list of pairs.
New for 2025, the mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August.
As well as five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz and 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, a host of other top names are competing alongside one another for the $1m champion prize - an increase of $800,000 from 2024.
The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula – they face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16. Novak Djokovic is also playing with Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic, while Jannik Sinner is due to play with Katerina Siniakova, less than a day after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz with illness.
Here's all the key info ahead of the mixed doubles at the US Open:
What is the order of play on Tuesday?
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 4pm BST start (11am local)
Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti
Not before 5pm BST
Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud (3) vs Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe
Not before 7pm BST
Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) vs Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz
Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev
R2: TBC
R2: TBC
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - 4pm BST start (11am local)
Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz (2)
Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev
Not before 6:30pm BST
Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune (4)
Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev
R2: TBC
R2 TBC
When is the US Open mixed doubles event?
The mixed doubles event takes place on Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August on the two biggest show courts at Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong.
Matches start at 11am local time, that’s 4pm BST.
Alcaraz and Raducanu’s match against Draper and Pegula is scheduled third on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday, around 2pm local time - 7pm BST.
What is the format?
Sixteen pairs will compete in the event, resulting in four rounds of competition.
The scoring system, until the final, will be best-of-three sets played to four games with sudden death deuce and a tie-break at 4-4, with a 10-point tiebreak instead of the third set if necessary.
The final will be the same, but with normal six-game sets instead.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the mixed doubles at the US Open live on Sky Sports Tennis.
The event is being streamed on ESPN in the United States.
What is the draw?
The full 16-team field was decided by the top-8 singles rankings combined, and eight wildcard picks.
The draw is as follows:
Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) vs Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz
Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev
Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud (3) vs Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe
Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti
Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev
Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune (4)
Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev
Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz (2)
What is the prize money per team?
Winners - $1m
Runner-up - $400,000
Semi-finals – $200,000
Quarter-finals - $100,000
Round-of-16 - $20,000
TOTAL: $2.36m
