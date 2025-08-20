US Open mixed doubles order of play: Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula start time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new-look US Open mixed doubles event continues today, with Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the final four and with a shot of winning the $1m top prize.

The pair defeated former US Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in a star-studded list of pairs on the opening day of the new version of the format.

New for 2025, the mixed doubles in New York has been staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – with the former hosting the semi-finals and final.

A host of top names are competing for that top cash prize, which is up by $800,000 from 2024 - with British No 1 Draper and Pegula the top-seeded pair based on their combined singles rankings.

And after dispatching Alcaraz and Raducanu, they had too much for the Russian pair of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva on Tuesday, with Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud up next for a place in the final. Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova withdrew a day after the men’s World No 1 retired from the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz with illness. Here's all the key info ahead of the mixed doubles semi-finals and final at the US Open:

What is the order of play on Tuesday?

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 12am BST start (7pm ET)

J. Pegula (USA) and J. Draper (GBR) vs I. Swiatek (POL) and C. Ruud (NOR)

D. Collins (USA) C. Harrison (USA) vs S. Errani (ITA) and A. Vavassori (ITA)

Mixed doubles final: TBD

Results

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti def. Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils 5-3 4-2

Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud (3) def. Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe 4-2 4-1

R2: Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud 3) def. Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti 4-1 4-2

Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) def. Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz 4-2 4-2

Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev def. Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic 4-2 5-3

R2: Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper (1) def Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev 4-1 4-1

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori def. Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz (2) 4-2 4-2

Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev def. Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka 4-2 5-4(7-4)

R2: Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori def. Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev 4-1 5-4(7-4)

Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton def. Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune (4) 4-2 5-4(7-2)

Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison def. Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev 4-0 5-3

R2: Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison

When is the US Open mixed doubles event?

The mixed doubles semi-finals and final take place on Wednesday 20 August on the Arthur Ashe show court at Flushing Meadows.

The matches start at 7pm ET, that’s 12am BST.

Draper and Pegula are first up, then Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison combine to face Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The winners will play soon after at approximately 9pm ET (2am BST).

What is the format?

Sixteen pairs will compete in the event, resulting in four rounds of competition.

The scoring system, until the final, will be best-of-three sets played to four games with sudden death deuce and a tie-break at 4-4, with a 10-point tiebreak instead of the third set if necessary.

The final will be the same, but with normal six-game sets instead.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will pair up in New York ( PA )

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the mixed doubles at the US Open live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The event is being streamed on ESPN in the United States.

What is the prize money per team?

Winners - $1m

Runner-up - $400,000

Semi-finals – $200,000

Quarter-finals - $100,000

Round-of-16 - $20,000

TOTAL: $2.36m