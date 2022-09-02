Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams and Andy Murray will look to extend their runs at the US Open as the third round gets underway today.

Excitement is building in New York after Williams defeated the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational three-set victory on Wednesday.

It sets up one more match at least as the 23-time grand slam champion continues on what is expected to be her final tournament, as the 40-year-old faces the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Murray, who is through to the third round of grand slam for only the second time since 2017, faces the Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in what is the match of the day in the men’s draw.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper will all be in action, as well as Ons Jabeur and the all-American clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. Here’s everything you need to know.

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the order of play on day five?

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Not before 12am BST

Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang

Not before 12am BST

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia

Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf

Grandstand

Not before 5:30pm BST

Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi

Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur

Click here for the full order of play