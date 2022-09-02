The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 5 schedule including Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios
Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper will also be in action, as well as Ons Jabeur and the all-American clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys
Serena Williams and Andy Murray will look to extend their runs at the US Open as the third round gets underway today.
Excitement is building in New York after Williams defeated the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in a sensational three-set victory on Wednesday.
It sets up one more match at least as the 23-time grand slam champion continues on what is expected to be her final tournament, as the 40-year-old faces the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.
Murray, who is through to the third round of grand slam for only the second time since 2017, faces the Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in what is the match of the day in the men’s draw.
Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper will all be in action, as well as Ons Jabeur and the all-American clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. Here’s everything you need to know.
What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?
The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the order of play on day five?
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini
Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
Not before 12am BST
Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers
Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud
Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang
Not before 12am BST
Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia
Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf
Grandstand
Not before 5:30pm BST
Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi
Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur
