American Shelby Rogers said she expected to receive death threats and abuse on social media following her defeat by British teenager Emma Raducanu at the US Open.

The 28-year-old stunned world No 1 Ash Barty on a memorable night in front of her home crowd at the Arthur Ashe stadium but could not repeat the trick in the following round as Raducanu delivered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win on Monday.

“Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today and I’m going to have nine million death threats and whatnot,” Rogers said at her post-match press conference. “It’s very much polarising, one extreme to the other very quickly.

“At this point in my career, I’d say I’m used to it. I kind of wish social media didn’t exist. You could probably go through my profile right now, I’m probably a fat pig and words that I can’t say right now.”

Rogers, who was the last American women remaining in the singles draw, added that she remained on the platform due to sponsorship and marketing commitments.

"It's part of marketing now, we have contracts, we have to post certain things," she said. "It is what it is.

"You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport. You know, just focus on the important things, not comments from people in their mum's basement. It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

Her comments came after compatriot Sloane Stephens revealed that she had been sent abuse on social media following her third-round exit at the tournament.

Stephens posted images of some of the racist and sexist comments she received after her loss to Angelique Kerber, with the 2017 US Open champion estimating that she was sent 2,000 hateful messages online in the wake of the defeat.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” Stephens said.