US Open order of play and Tuesday’s tennis schedule

The 2023 US Open continues with quarter-final action in the women’s and men’s singles on Tuesday, after Carlos Alcaraz continued his defence of the men’s championship with a straight-set victory and Britain’s Jack Draper saw his tournament come to an end with defeat against Andrey Rublev.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for his first US Open title since 2018 when he takes on Taylor Fritz in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, while American duo Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton battle for a spot in the final four with the former looking to reach the US Open semi-finals for the second successive year.

Over on the women’s side of the draw, tenth seed and French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova looks to reach her first US Open semi-final as she takes on Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, while 19-year-old Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko who knocked out defending champion, Iga Swiatek, to reach this point in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Brtiain’s Joe Salisbury competes with partner Rajeev Ram in the men’s doubles and Jessica Pegula looks to bounce back from her disappointing singles defeat to Madison Keys in the mixed doubles alongside fellow American, Austin Krajicek.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Sunday 3 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

J. Ostapenko (LVA) [20] vs C. Gauff (USA) [6]

T. Fritz (USA) [9] vs N. Djokovic (SRB) [2]

S. Cirstea (ROU) [30] vs K. Muchova (CZE) [10]

F. Tiafoe (USA) [10) vs B. Shelton (USA)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

M. Gonzalez (ARG) [5] and A. Molteni (ARG) [5] vs R. Ram (USA) [3] and J. Salisbury (GB) [3]

M. Linette (POL) and B. Pera (USA) vs J. Brady (USA) and L. Stefani (BRA)

G. Dabrowski (CAN) [16] and E. Routliffe (NZ) [16] vs L. Fernandez (CAN) [16] and T. Townsend (USA) [6]

J. Pegula (USA) [1] and A. Krajicek (USA) [1] vs E. Perez (AUS) [5] and J. Rojer (NLD) [5]

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

R. Galloway (USA) and A. Olivetti (FRA) vs P. Herbert (FRA) and N. Mahut (FRA)

B. Strycova (CZE) and S. Gonzalez (MEX) vs E. Shibahara (JAP) and M. Pavic (HRV)

H. Nys (MCO) [9] and J. Zielinski (POL) [9] vs I. Dodig (HRV) [2] and A. Krajicek (USA) [2]

N. Lammons (USA) [15] and J. Withrow (USA) [15] vs R. Bopanna (IND) [6] and M. Ebden (AUS) [6]

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

S Erikkson (SWE) vs L. Tien (USA) [11]

A. Frusina (USA) vs N. Budkov Kjaer (NOR)

N. Basavereddy (USA) vs R. Pacheco Mendez (MEX) [2]

A. Urhobo (USA) and M. Yamakita (USA) vs A. Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) and M. Joint (AUS)

A. Frusina (USA) and A. Ganesan (USA) vs J. Fonseca (BRA) [2] and I. Radulov (BGR) [2]

For the full schedule, click here