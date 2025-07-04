Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

• Follow live updates from day five with our Wimbledon blog

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina a leading contender after French Open winner Coco Gauff crashed out in round one. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently. And Raducanu has started well, seeing off fellow Briton Mingge Xu then former champion Marketa Vondrousova – four years after beating the Czech at the same stage, in Raducanu’s scintillating debut in SW19.

Next up for Raducanu is a clash with world No 1 Sabalenka, so a tough test awaits.

See below for the order of play for day five at Wimbledon

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu’s next outing will take place on Friday 4 July and will be the third match on Centre Court as she faces top seed Sabalenka. With the action on Centre Court beginning at 1:30pm BST, Raducanu can be expected to take to the court at approximately 5pm.

Day five – order of play, Friday 4 July

(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Aryna Sabalenka [1] 1 vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

No 1 Court - 1pm

Diane Parry (FRA) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]

No 2 Court

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

No 3 Court

Dalma Galfi (HUN) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]

Andrey Rublev [14] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Nuno Borges (POR) vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Court 12

Solana Sierra (ARG) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Kamilla Rakhimova vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court 18

Doubles TBA

Doubles TBA

Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.