Wimbledon 2021 live stream: How to watch day two online and on TV
The Championships are underway with Andy Murray returning with a win in the men’s singles
Wimbledon is back and so is Andy Murray, with the two-time champion coming through his first round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Centre Court despite a scare in the third set when he coughed up a 5-0 lead by losing seven straight games.
Novak Djokovic also coasted past young Jack Draper but two more legends return today in Roger Federer and Serena Williams - who will fancy her chances this year without Naomi Osaka and 2019 champion Simona Halep.
Petra Kvitova, who won her first title in SW19 a decade ago, has suffered an early exit at the hands of Sloane Stephens on Centre Court on day one, while Stefanos Tsitsipas also exited the All England Club on day one at the hands of Frances Tiafoe.
Dan Evans is in action against Feliciano Lopez, who has enjoyed success during the British grass court season over the years, while Cameron Norrie is also in action against France’s Lucas Pouille.
Harriet Dart takes on Elise Mertens, while Francesca Jones is in action as young superstar Coco Gauff.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it?
Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 June.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.
BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.
Order of play - day two
Centre Court (from 1.30pm)
- Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Carla Suarez Navarro
- Roger Federer (6) vs Adrian Mannarino
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Serena Williams (6)
No 1 Court (1pm)
- Tallon Griekspoor vs Alexander Zverev (4)
- Angelique Kerber (25) vs Nina Stojanovic
- Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniil Medvedev (2)
No 2 Court
- Dan Evans (22) vs Feliciano Lopez
- Diego Schwartzman (9) vs Benoit Paire (not before 12.30pm – to finish Schwartzmann leads 6-3 6-4)
- Francesca Jones vs Coco Gauff (20)
- Lucas Pouille vs Cameron Norrie (29)
- Alize Cornet vs Bianca Andreescu (5)
No 3 Court
- Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Venus Williams
- Clara Tauson vs Barbora Krejcikova (14)
- Fernando Verdasco vs Grigor Dimitrov (18)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime (16) vs Thiago Monteiro
No 12 Court
- Denis Shapovalov (10) vs Phillip Kohlschreiber
- Gael Monfils vs Christopher O’Connell (not before 12.30pm – to finish 6-4 2-6 6-6)
- Nick Kyrgios vs Ugo Humbert (21)
- Victoria Azarenka (12) vs Kateryna Kozlova
- Belinda Bencic (9) vs Kaja Juvan
No 18 Court
- Elise Mertens (13) vs Harriet Bart
- Fabio Fognini (26) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (not before 12.30pm – to finish Fognini leads 7-6 6-2)
- Kiki Bertens (17) vs Marta Kostyuk
- Marin Cilic (32) vs Salvatore Caruso
- Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta (11)
