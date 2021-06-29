✕ Close Standing ovation at Wimbledon for AstraZeneca Covid vaccine developer

Tuesday marks day two of this year’s edition of Wimbledon – the first since 2019, following last year’s coronavirus enforced cancellation – and there are numerous big-name players in action in SW19.

Roger Federer, eight-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, will step on Centre Court for the first time since his dramatic fifth-set tiebreak defeat by Novak Djokovic in the 2019 final – an all-time classic encounter at Wimbledon. Federer’s meeting with France’s Adrian Mannarino follows world No 1 Ashleigh Barty’s match against Carla Suarez Navarro, a clash that kicks off the main court’s action for the day. Barty, French Open champion in 2019, has never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon. The day’s final match on Centre Court, meanwhile, will see Serena Williams resume her bid to match Margaret Court’s all-time women’s Grand Slam record. The American, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

On No 1 Court, fourth seed Alexander Zverev first takes on Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor, a qualifier this year, with the German hoping to follow his career-best French Open run (making the semi-finals earlier this month) with a similar effort at Wimbledon. Zverev has previously not made it past the fourth round. His match is followed by compatriot Angelique Kerber’s encounter with Nina Stojanovic, before No 2 men’s seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Jan-Lennard Struff.

Follow all the action from day two at Wimbledon below.