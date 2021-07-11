✕ Close 2021 Wimbledon Day 12 Recap: Ash Barty Claims Her Second Grand Slam Title

Follow all the action as Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in the men’s final at Wimbledon.

The defending champion knows victory this afternoon will not only see him equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record but also take him one step closer to completing a Golden Slam. The world No 1 has lost just one set all tournament, against Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round, and is bidding to retain the title for a third tournament in succession. “[Berrettini] is in great form. He’s serving big, playing big,” said Djokovic. “So it’s going to be a very tough match I think for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a great battle.”

Berrettini, who won the Queen’s Club Championships in the lead-up to Wimbledon, has been in tremendous form and defeated Roger Federer’s conqueror, Hubert Hurkacz, in four sets in the previous round. The first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final, his serve has at times been unstoppable, already delivering over 100 aces in the tournament, and that weapon will present difficult even for Djokovic. “My first final in Wimbledon, it’s just crazy to think about it,” said Berrettini. “I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream.” Follow all the action live below: