Wimbledon prize money 2021: How much will winners earn?

Wimbledon 2021 is here after two years away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly-anticipated return of Andy Murray to the singles event for the first time since 2017 will be one of the early storylines at SW19.

The two-time champion was last seen on the grass in a single match when he lost to Sam Querry, leading to years battling a hip problem.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is back and looking to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who has skipped the Grand Slam to preserve his career at the very top, on 20 men’s career Grand Slams.

Serena Williams will be competing for her eighth title at the All England Club, while Ashleigh Barty is also a favourite in the women’s singles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the prize money on offer for the singles and doubles:

What is the total prize money?

The total pot is set at £35 million, which is down from £38m in 2019, a fall of almost eight per cent.

Both the men and women will receive equal prize money, a standard set back in 2008.

The winners will pocket £1.7m, which is again a steep fall from 2019 when Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep got £2.35m.

The Serbian is back to defend his title, but the Romanian will not be at SW19 this year due to a calf injury.

Total prize money break down

Round Singles (128) Doubles (64) Mixed Doubles (64) Winner £1,700,000 £800,000 £100,000 Runner-up £900,000 £240,000 £50,000 Semi-final £465,000 £120,000 £25,000 Quarter-final £300,000 £60,000 £12,000 Fourth round £181,000 £30,000 £6,000 Third round £115,000 £19,000 £3,000 Second round £75,000 £12,000 £1,500 First round £48,000 N/A N/A Qualifier 3 £25,500 N/A N/A Qualifier 2 £15,500 N/A N/A Qualifier 1 £8,500 N/A N/A

What will be the capacity at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is part of the next phase of the government’s pilot events.

It means there will be a 50 per cent grounds capacity.

It will increase across the two weeks to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court over the finals weekend, 10-11 July.

On the first day of the tournament the show courts will be able to be at half capacity.