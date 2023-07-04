AI, Russians’ return, Clare Balding and everything new at Wimbledon in 2023

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Part of the allure of Wimbledon is the tradition that encompasses the whole experience. Fans who have been flocking to SW19 for years can expect much of the same beautiful aspects year after year.

Pimm’s is flowing, strawberries and cream are spread on fans’ faces, and players are expected to wear all white. While tradition remains a staple at Wimbledon, the tournament often evolves with the furthering of technology and the changing world, resulting in a slightly different look each year.

Here is all that will look different at the 2023 Wimbledon championships compared to the past:

Clare Balding to take over as face of Wimbledon coverage:

After 30 years at the helm, Sue Barker has been succeeded by Clare Balding as BBC’s face of Wimbledon.

She is joined by former cricket star Isa Guha, who will be presenting the morning matches beginning at 11 am, while Balding is set to take over the afternoon duties.

A major change in Women’s dress code policy:

Last year marked a significant milestone in Wimbledon’s history as female players were allowed to wear dark undershorts for the first time.

This change deviated from Wimbledon’s traditional all-white dress code and was implemented following protests from players who expressed concerns about the anxiety-inducing nature of the all-white dress for menstruating women.

The chief executive of the All-England Club, Sadie Boulton, stated during the announcement last November: “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

Russians and Belarussians back following controversial ban

Last year, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, players from Russia and Belarus were banned from competing at Wimbledon.

This year, players are permitted to take part in the Championship, but they must adhere to a series of guidelines outlined by the government.

Among the participants are Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is men’s world No.3, and Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who is ranked second by the WTA.

To be eligible for participation in Wimbledon, players were required to sign a personal declaration of neutrality. This declaration prohibits them from expressing support for the invasion of Ukraine or expressing any support for the leadership of Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Players are also not allowed to receive any form of state sponsorship and must refrain from being seen with any item that contains a symbol indicating support for the war or the Russian and Belarussian regimes.

AI commentators used for first time on Wimbledon app:

For the first time, the All England Club will utilise IBM-powered AI to deliver audio and text commentary through it’s Wimbledon app.

IBM’s platform will analyse different game data, including ball tracking and players’ shot types, which will be fed into the AI system and therefore provide commentary to all app users.

No Serena or Roger for the first time since 1997:

Not since 1997 has two of the sport’s most dominant forces in Serena Williams and Roger Federer missed the same Wimbledon.

Federer, who holds the record for winning Wimbledon eight times, secured his first victory in 2003 at the age of 21. The Swiss star was celebrated on Centre Court for this milestone, but it very well may be tied in two weeks’ time. Federer competed in his last Wimbledon in 2021 and officially announced his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022, shortly after turning 41.

Williams, considered the greatest female tennis player of all time by many, participated in her final Wimbledon last year as well. She has won the tournament a remarkable seven times, with her most recent victory at the 2016 Championship.

Serena retired with 23 grand slams. marking her second on the all-time list after Margaret Court.

Prize money set to increase:

The All England Club announced that the total prize money fund for The Championships 2023 will be a record-breaking £44,700,000.

The prize money for tennis events this year, excluding per diems, has witnessed an 11.2% increase compared to 2022 and a 17.1% increase to that of the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019.