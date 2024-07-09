Wimbledon 2024 finals schedule changed due to persistent rain

Support truly

Wimbledon has announced a change to the finals schedule this weekend with the Mixed Doubles final moving to Sunday from its original Thursday slot.

Persistent rain over the last few days has meant play has only been consistently possible on Centre Court and Court 1, which both have a roof available.

This has meant the doubles events have been severely impacted, with some first-round Mixed Doubles matches not yet completed on outside courts.

As a result, tournament director Jamie Baker announced on Tuesday that the Mixed Doubles final would be moved to Sunday, following the Men’s Singles final on Centre Court, with the Women’s Doubles reverting to Saturday evening following the Men’s Doubles.

Baker said: “Due to the persistent wet weather across the past eight days of play, we have not yet managed to complete all first round Mixed Doubles matches.

“The Scheduling Committee has determined that it is no longer possible to play the Mixed Doubles Final on Thursday and has therefore made the decision to revise the Finals Schedule.

“This gives us the maximum flexibility to complete The Championships on time and to play all of the respective finals on Centre Court.”

In addition, the format of the first-round and second-round of the Mixed Doubles has been modified with a championship tie-break (first-to-10) replacing the third set in order to speed up the matches.

The provisional finals schedule is now the following:

Saturday - Centre Court - from 2pm

Match 1 - Ladies’ Singles

Match 2 - Gentlemen’s Doubles

Match 3 - Ladies’ Doubles

Sunday - Centre Court – from 2pm

Match 1 - Gentlemen’s Singles

Match 2 - Mixed Doubles