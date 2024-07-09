Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and results ahead of Sinner clash after Djokovic criticises fans
Sinner takes on fifth seed Daniil Medvedev while Carlos Alcaraz also plays on the first quarter-final day
World No 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Daniil Medvedev in the match of the day at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the quarter-finals begin at the All England Club.
Sinner is first up on Centre Court against Russian fifth seed Medvedev while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Queen’s winner Tommy Paul in the second match on Court 1.
In the women’s singles, New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun takes on Donna Vekic in the first match on Court 1 while Jasmine Paolini faces Emma Navarro on Centre Court.
On Monday, Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a dominant display against Holger Rune on Centre Court on Monday evening before a furious speech accusing fans of being “disrespectful”. Elena Rybakina produced a superb display earlier in the day before her opponent Anna Kalinskaya was forced to retire hurt. And there were tears for Elina Svitolina, despite victory over , with the Ukrainian left distraught after missile attacks on five cities, with the country’s largest children’s hospital in Kyiv hit.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below:
Alex De Minaur on Novak Djokovic
“I don’t think you need to talk too much about Novak here at Wimbledon. He’s obviously achieved greatness many, many years. So he’s going to be a tough battle.
“But the type of battles that I want to be playing. Those are the challenges that I want to take advantage of and go out there and show what I can do.
“I feel like Novak is a lot more constant and solid with his level throughout the whole match.”
De Minaur takes on Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday...
Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?
The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships. The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.
The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.
Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.
A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year.
Here’s how it breaks down:
The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships
Novak Djokovic hits out at ‘disrespectful’ Wimbledon crowd with theory on Holger Rune chants
Novak Djokovic has hit out at “disrespectful” fans on Centre Court at Wimbledon during his straight-sets win over Holger Rune.
The Serbian was repeatedly showered with cries of “Rune,” which he maintained were supposed to serve as boos in a spicy atmosphere at SW19.
And Djokovic, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, took aim at those cheering Rune and explained why he thought it was “disrespectful”.
“To all the fans that have respect and have stayed here tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it,” Djokovic said.
The Serbian was upset with fans on Centre Court chanting Holger Rune’s name, which sounded like boos for the seven-time champion at SW19
This is all anyone is talking about this morning!
Taylor Fritz banishes Centre Court ghosts with victory over Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz came from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev and bury the memory of his last match on Centre Court.
American 13th seed Fritz sealed his place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with an epic 4-6 6-7 (4) 6-4 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory in three hours and 29 minutes.
The last time Fritz played on Centre Court, in 2022, he came out on the wrong side of a five-set quarter-final against Rafael Nadal.
It was a defeat that left Fritz in tears for weeks afterwards, but it also turned out to be Nadal’s last appearance in SW19, as such was the intensity of the match the Spaniard aggravated an injury which forced him to withdraw from the semi-final.
Fritz was back on Centre Court for the first time since he let slip a two-sets-to-one lead against an injured Rafael Nadal in the 2022 quarter-finals.
Organisers confident rain will not prevent Wimbledon finishing on time
Wimbledon organisers are confident of finishing the tournament on time despite forecasts of more wet weather this week.
There were only two dry days in the first week and some events are already behind schedule following numerous delays.
Conditions are forecast to be similar for the second week, but chief executive Sally Bolton believes they can get back on schedule.
Several events are behind schedule because of frequent delays in the first week.
Wimbledon, watch out: You just made Novak Djokovic angry
Alex Pattle at Wimbledon
“I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me, you guys can’t touch me,” Novak Djokovic assured the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon on Monday night. Even after winning in straight sets, he had the bit between his teeth. Holger Rune couldn’t touch him either, you see, so the seven-time champion had a little more energy to expend.
But we’ll come back to the cutting coda on Djokovic’s straight-sets victory. In tennis terms, this might have been the perfect match for him at the perfect time. There is a sense that the Serb’s powers are waning this year, if only slightly, and if only due to the looming presence of Father Time – one of the few figures in sport with a greater record than Djokovic.
Make no mistake, the 24-time grand slam champion can win Wimbledon this week. He remains among the favourites, and rightly so. But after his walkover exit from the French Open, and with that compression sleeve still hugging his surgically-repaired right knee, and with his movement a little laboured, it is fair to suggest that he’ll welcome this straight-sets win.
After winning in straight sets, the former world No 1 had a bone to pick with the crowd over how they expressed their support for Holger Rune
Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Quarter-Finals
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] v Daniil Medvedev [5]
2. Ladies’ Singles - Quarter-Finals
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7] v Emma Navarro (USA) [19]
3. -TBA
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Quarter-Finals
Lulu Sun (NZL) v Donna Vekic (CRO)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Quarter-Finals
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] v Tommy Paul (USA) [12]
3. -TBA
