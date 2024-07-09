✕ Close Sun Sets On Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Campaign

World No 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Daniil Medvedev in the match of the day at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the quarter-finals begin at the All England Club.

Sinner is first up on Centre Court against Russian fifth seed Medvedev while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Queen’s winner Tommy Paul in the second match on Court 1.

In the women’s singles, New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun takes on Donna Vekic in the first match on Court 1 while Jasmine Paolini faces Emma Navarro on Centre Court.

On Monday, Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a dominant display against Holger Rune on Centre Court on Monday evening before a furious speech accusing fans of being “disrespectful”. Elena Rybakina produced a superb display earlier in the day before her opponent Anna Kalinskaya was forced to retire hurt. And there were tears for Elina Svitolina, despite victory over , with the Ukrainian left distraught after missile attacks on five cities, with the country’s largest children’s hospital in Kyiv hit.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below: