When is the Wimbledon 2025 draw? Start time for key announcement

The draw for the third Grand Slam of the year will see 128 players involved in both the men’s and women’s singles

Kieran Jackson
Monday 23 June 2025 16:35 BST
Comments
'It's a special moment for me' - Alcaraz on winning ATP London at Queen's

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who is set to miss out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for Wimbledon 2025 takes place on Friday 27 June at 10am (BST) for both singles competitions.

A total of 128 players will be drawn, with 32 seeded players, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards.

The doubles draw takes place at 12pm (BST).

Who is seeded for Wimbledon?

Men’s singles (TBC)

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Jack Draper

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Holger Rune

9. Daniil Medvedev

10. Ben Shelton

11. Alex de Minaur

12. Frances Tiafoe

13. Tommy Paul

14. Andrey Rublev

15. Jakub Mensik

16. Francisco Cerundolo

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Alexei Popyrin

21. Tomas Machac

22. Flavio Cobolli

23. Jiri Lehecka

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alexander Bublik

29. Brandon Nakashima

30. Alex Michelsen

31. Tallon Griekspoor

32. Matteo Berrettini

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing his third consecutive Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing his third consecutive Wimbledon title (Getty)

Women’s singles (TBC)

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Swiatek

9. Emma Navarro

10. Paula Badosa

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolina Muchova

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejcikova

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jelena Ostapenko

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekic

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Frech

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Noskova

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler

Barbora Krejcikova is the defending women’s singles champion at Wimbledon
Barbora Krejcikova is the defending women’s singles champion at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

When does Wimbledon start?

The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.

Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.

As tradition dictates, Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.

Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.

What is the full Wimbledon schedule?

Monday 30 June – Singles first round

Tuesday 1 July – Singles first round

Wednesday 2 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Thursday 3 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round

Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round

Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round

Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round

Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round

Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round

Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals

Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals

Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final

Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final

Subject to change

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

