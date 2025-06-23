When is the Wimbledon 2025 draw? Start time for key announcement
The draw for the third Grand Slam of the year will see 128 players involved in both the men’s and women’s singles
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who is set to miss out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The draw for Wimbledon 2025 takes place on Friday 27 June at 10am (BST) for both singles competitions.
A total of 128 players will be drawn, with 32 seeded players, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards.
The doubles draw takes place at 12pm (BST).
Who is seeded for Wimbledon?
Men’s singles (TBC)
1. Jannik Sinner
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Jack Draper
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Holger Rune
9. Daniil Medvedev
10. Ben Shelton
11. Alex de Minaur
12. Frances Tiafoe
13. Tommy Paul
14. Andrey Rublev
15. Jakub Mensik
16. Francisco Cerundolo
17. Karen Khachanov
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Alexei Popyrin
21. Tomas Machac
22. Flavio Cobolli
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alexander Bublik
29. Brandon Nakashima
30. Alex Michelsen
31. Tallon Griekspoor
32. Matteo Berrettini
Women’s singles (TBC)
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Zheng Qinwen
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Emma Navarro
10. Paula Badosa
11. Elena Rybakina
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Daria Kasatkina
17. Barbora Krejcikova
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jelena Ostapenko
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
22. Donna Vekic
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Frech
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Magda Linette
28. Sofia Kenin
29. Leylah Fernandez
30. Linda Noskova
31. Ashlyn Krueger
32. McCartney Kessler
When does Wimbledon start?
The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.
Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.
As tradition dictates, Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.
Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.
What is the full Wimbledon schedule?
Monday 30 June – Singles first round
Tuesday 1 July – Singles first round
Wednesday 2 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round
Thursday 3 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round
Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round
Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round
Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round
Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round
Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round
Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round
Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals
Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals
Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final
Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final
Subject to change
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
