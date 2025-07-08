Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Poll of the day: After another AI blunder, should Wimbledon bring back human line judges?

Have your say: Wimbledon’s new AI line-calling system has sparked fresh controversy after another high-profile glitch, this time in the quarter final between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov

Lauren MacDougall
Tuesday 08 July 2025 15:58 BST
Comments
The line judges have been a regular fixture at the tournament for 147 years
The line judges have been a regular fixture at the tournament for 147 years (PA)

For the first time in its 147-year history, Wimbledon has replaced human line judges with electronic line calling – but the technology is proving far from flawless.

During Tuesday’s quarter-final between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov, the AI-powered system triggered a bizarre error mid-rally, incorrectly calling a fault on a ball nowhere near the line.

The umpire was forced to stop play and explain the malfunction to a bemused Court 1 crowd, who responded with boos.

It follows a similarly controversial moment earlier in the tournament when Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova accused the system of “stealing” a game after an obvious out ball by Sonay Kartal went uncalled.

Organisers admitted this incident stemmed from a “human error” in the supposedly human-free system, sparking fresh scrutiny over Hawk-Eye’s reliability.

While players like Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have backed the move to AI officiating, others question the wisdom of removing humans from such high-stakes decision-making, especially when the tech falters.

So what do you think: Is it time to bring back human line judges at Wimbledon?

Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

