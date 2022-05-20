Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after Russian and Belarusian player ban

Wimbledon has been stripped of ranking points for male players for this year’s tournament by the ATP, following their decision to ban players from Russia or Belarus from competing at SW19.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have been banned by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) from all UK grass-court events, which includes the third grand slam of the year.

And in a statement, the ATP - who run the men’s world ranking system and weekly tennis tour - intimated they had been left with no decision but to announce that players will not recieve ranking points for competing at Wimbledon.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” read the statement.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement.

“Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.

“Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries.”

Although Wimbledon has been stripped of ranking points, ATP events outside Wimbledon, such as Queen's, will retain their ranking points for the time being.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has not yet announced whether it will follow the decision taken by the men’s governing body.

Daniil Medvedev is banned from competing at Wimbledon this year (AFP via Getty Images)

World no 2 Daniil Medvedev is the most high-profile male tennis player affected by the ban and the 26-year-old Russian, who won the 2021 US Open, had hit out at the AELTC’s decision.

“On the one hand, I can understand it and, on the other, I find it unfair,” Medvedev told Tribune de Geneve. “This is a delicate situation because it sets a precedent and puts other sports competitions in an uncomfortable position.

“Where is the line? What are the rules that should lead to a possible exclusion? For having discussed it with the ATP, we are, us tennis players, considered in terms of law as independent workers.

“But currently in the United Kingdom, self-employed Russians have the right to work. So, if I have the opportunity to play at Wimbledon, I would be delighted. If not, I would accept it.”