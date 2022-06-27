Wimbledon ballboy treated on court by paramedics after falling ill on day one

The British No 5 Jodie Burrage came to the aid of the youngster on Court 18 as Wimbledon got up and running on Monday

Jonathan Veal
Monday 27 June 2022 14:01
Comments
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy (Steven Paston/PA)
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage came to the aid of a ball boy who was taken ill during her first-round match with Lesia Tsurenko.

The youngster looked unsteady on his feet in the early part of the second set and the 23-year-old Briton attended to him, offering an energy gel from her bag and a drink.

The crowd also helped out, passing some Percy Pig sweets to her during a five-minute delay.

The ball boy was later treated by paramedics and left in a wheelchair.

