Wimbledon crowd boo spectator after champagne cork interrupts Alcaraz-Sinner final
The match was briefly paused in the second set when a cork landed near Sinner, who was about to serve
The crowd on Centre Court booed a fellow spectator during the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday after a champagne cork landed on court, interrupting play briefly.
Jannik Sinner was preparing to serve in the early stages of the second set when a cork shot out from the crowd, landing just behind the world No 1.
Sinner was forced to retreat from his mark and moved the cork away from the court with his racket, before a ball-girl removed the cork off-court.
Carlos Alcaraz held up his arms in annoyance, before the 15,000 on Centre Court jeered the guilty party, sat in the second row of the west stand.
In an announcement you’d only hear at Wimbledon, chair umpire Alison Hughes said over the microphone: "Ladies and gentleman, please don't pop champagne corks just as the players are about to serve."
Defending champion Alcaraz claimed the first set against fierce rival Sinner, despite being an early break down, in a tantalising rematch of their epic French Open final five weeks ago.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments