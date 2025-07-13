Wimbledon 2025 men’s final live: Two-time defending champion Alcaraz takes on Sinner in blockbuster rematch
Carlos Alcaraz is searching for a rare three-peat at SW19, while Jannik Sinner is out for revenge after losing a thriller in the pair’s previous slam final meeting
Wimbledon reaches a climax today with the men’s singles final, with the top two seeds – and the best men’s players in the world at the moment – facing off for grand slam glory.
Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, is aiming for a rare three-peat on the hallowed turf, but to do so he’ll have to get past top seed and his greatest rival Jannik Sinner.
The Italian lost the pair’s only previous meeting in a major final, a heartbreaker at the French Open last month when he held match points, and will be out for revenge in today’s rematch.
Sinner swept aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals, while Alcaraz came out on top in four sets against fourth seed Taylor Fritz to set up a mouthwatering clash between two titans of the modern game.
Centre Court ticket-holders will hope it’s a more competitive affair than Saturday’s women’s final, which saw Iga Swiatek crush Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to become the first-ever Polish singles’ champion at SW19, and the first to dish out a double-bagel scoreline in the showpiece since 1911.
Follow live updates and results from Wimbledon day 14, below.
Grigor Dimitrov provides injury update from hospital after Wimbledon heartbreak
Grigor Dimitrov has described his withdrawal from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Jannik Sinner as “one of the most painful moments” of his career.
The Bulgarian was leading the world No 1 by two sets and seemed bound for the last four when he suffered a right pectoral muscle injury during the third set on Centre Court.
The 34-year-old has now been unable to complete a match in five grand slam tournaments during a career oft disrupted by injury, but this was a particularly tough moment given the level which he had found to leave Sinner, struggling himself with an elbow injury, on the brink of exit.
“Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us,” Dimitrov posted on Instagram, accompanying a photo of him in a hospital bed.
“Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career.”
Grigor Dimitrov provides injury update from hospital after Wimbledon heartbreak
Sinner on facing Alcaraz
“I don't know what to expect, you saw the last final and you never know,” Sinner, just the third Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final and hoping to become his country's first champion at the grass-court slam, said on court.
“It's a huge honour to share the court with Carlos, we try to push ourselves to the limit. I love watching him. Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one, I don't know about better, I don't think that's possible.”
Carlos Alcaraz storms into third Wimbledon final with historic double in his grasp
As Bjorn Borg observed stoically from the Royal Box, Carlos Alcaraz moved to within a match of emulating the great Swede. The 22-year-old, tennis’s hottest property, who is in the form of his life and is on a 24-match winning streak dating back to April, is chasing the “double double”: winning both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in successive years.
Borg did it three times, in fact, from 1978-1980, but it's something Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all missed out on. Yet just three years since he burst onto the world scene in 2022, Alcaraz is on the cusp of a sensational feat. And despite flirting with a final-set decider in the semi-finals here against the world No 5 Taylor Fritz, it felt somewhat inevitable that Alcaraz would hit his superlative heights when it mattered most.
Carlos Alcaraz storms into third Wimbledon final with historic double in his grasp
Brits Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid fall short in wheelchair doubles title defence
However, it was to be a disappointment for Britain in the men’s wheelchair doubles final as Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid could not defend their title.
The six-time winners and top seeds were upset 7-6(1), 7-5 on Court One by Martin De La Puente from Spain and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be out here on an iconic court like this,” said Hewett, 27. “We’ve got our hands on the trophy a couple of times before, but win or lose, it’s always a special feeling playing on home turf.”
Scotland’s Reid, 33, added: “Obviously, we are really disappointed. It wasn’t our best performance today, but we have to say congratulations to Martin and Ruben.”
Cash and Glasspool continue rich vein of British form at Wimbledon
Brits have enjoyed considerable success in the men’s doubles in the last 15 years, with Jonny Marray, Neal Skupski and Henry Patten all winning with foreign partners, the latter lifting the title last year alongside Finn Harri Heliovaara.
“When you say that, it sounds incredible,” said Lloyd Glasspool. “It’s been one Brit (winner) the last couple of years, now we’ve given you two Brits.”
Fifth seeds Cash and Glasspool have dominated on the grass this summer and, following titles at Queen’s and in Eastbourne, have now won 14 straight matches.
Brits Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title
Pel and Hijikata salute 'crazy ride'
Runners-up Pel and Hijikata seemed pleased enough with second place.
David Pel said: “We hadn’t even met before the tournament. It was our first time speaking on the first day of the tournament. It’s amazing actually.”
Rinky Hijikata added: “It's been a crazy ride. It’s been so much fun playing with David. It’s a dream come true to be playing out here on Centre Court today.”
Cash and Glasspool revel in Wimbledon triumph
Cash and Glasspool are the first all-British pair since 1936 to win the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.
Julian Cash: “We played a crazy amount of tennis on the grass. There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders. The fact we could do it was surreal ... It would be mad of me to stand here and not thank my family. Mum, dad, Jamie, coaches – this is what it’s been all for. It means the world.”
“It’s something we spoke about going into the year [winning a grand slam]. A lot of people probably wouldn't have believed us. Our team backed us all the way. To do it here, I mean it couldn’t mean more. To do it on the most special court in the world? Incredible.”
Lloyd Glasspool: “When you say it, it sounds incredible. I didn’t think too much about it. We’ve given you one Brit the last few years but now we’ve given you two Brits.”
Brits Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool make tennis history
Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool capped their dream summer with the Wimbledon crown and first Grand Slam title as a pair when the British team downed Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6(3) in the men's doubles final on Saturday.
Queen's Club and Eastbourne champions Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British pairing to win the All England Club trophy since 1936, when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey defeated their compatriots Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final.
The local favourites shot out of the blocks after an early break thanks to a poor service game from Pel and raced through the opening set with minimum fuss, leaving fans buzzing on a sun-drenched Centre Court.
The Australian-Dutch duo of Hijikata and Pel saved a break point at the start of the second set and applied pressure in the fourth game but their opponents were equal to the task and took a step towards the title when they went 4-2 up.
Hijikata and Pel, who entered the tournament as alternates and survived match points in their first two rounds, drew level after eight games before Cash and Glasspool moved up a gear in the tiebreak to prevail and spark huge celebrations.
Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again after injury scuppers hopes against Jannik Sinner
A downbeat Novak Djokovic insists he hopes to be back at Wimbledon next year despite a crushing semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.
Seven-time winner Djokovic, 38, was eyeing a seventh consecutive final at the All England Club but was hampered by injury against world No 1 Sinner.
The Italian set up a tantalising rematch with Carlos Alcaraz - after their French Open epic last month - with a convincing straight-sets victory.
Djokovic admitted pre-tournament he was unsure whether 2025 would represent a “last dance” in SW19 but insisted he does not want the loss to Sinner to be his final act on Centre Court
“I would be sad,” Djokovic said, when asked if this was going to be his last match at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again
Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch in men's singles final
Strap yourselves in, folks. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have endured their fair share of frights over the past 12 days at the All England Club, but the two leading stars in men’s tennis are not to be denied. They have, we have, a thrilling rematch ahead of us on Sunday afternoon, five weeks on from their Roland Garros epic. And with the greatest of respect to Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion no less, this is the final Wimbledon will have wanted too.
On Friday, both Alcaraz and Sinner emerged victorious in their semi-finals but it was Sinner – the world No 1, chasing a first Wimbledon title – who made the most emphatic statement. Taking on Djokovic, eyeing a seventh consecutive final here, Sinner walked onto Centre Court and played lights-out tennis. It was the closest thing to flawless we’ve seen all year.
In less than two hours, Djokovic – albeit a Djokovic hampered by injury – was swatted aside like a rookie on the south-west London stage he has made his own, the scoreline a devastating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Demolition job complete.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments