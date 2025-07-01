Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon is underway with a dramatic opening day at the All England Club, which resulted in play extending into the evening under the lights on the two biggest courts.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court have used their roofs to ensure extra tennis is played late into the evening, but both matches on court were suspended.

There is a limit to how late the action can last at SW19, even with the roof and floodlights able to give fans an extended day out.

The 2023 US Open saw Carlos Alcaraz and Marin Cilic finish their match at 2:23am, while the Australian Open earlier that year saw Andy Murray start his second-round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis after 10pm, with a 4:05am finish.

But unlike the other three Grand Slams, the rules are different at Wimbledon. Here’s everything you need to know about the curfew.

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

The Wimbledon curfew is at 11pm local time (6pm ET) and has been in place since 2009 when Centre Court’s roof opened, introduced by Merton Council in order to obtain planning permission for the roof.

A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read: “The 11pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

What are the curfew rules?

The rules state that a match is not permitted to go beyond 11pm BST (6pm ET).

Matches that have been paused overnight include Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal in their 2018 semi-final after the third set, having started at 8pm.

This year, Alexander Zverev’s match on Centre Court was paused after two sets while, more controversially, Taylor Fritz’s first round clash against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was suspended with 42 minutes left and one final set left to play.

Wimbledon has a 11pm (BST) curfew ( Getty )

Is there any exception to the curfew?

The curfew has been pushed slightly back in 2012. Andy Murray beat Marcos Baghdatis with the clock striking 11:02pm local time. Murray was just one game from victory at 11pm.

Merton Council’s leader Stephen Alambritis commented at the time, stating: “flexibility and common sense prevailed”.

“We were in touch with the All England Club from 10pm onwards and there were discussions between our planning officers and the tournament director,” he said.

“We have always said these prearrangements were to be used with discretion, so I was pleased flexibility and common sense prevailed, because we have a duty to both the residents as well as the tennis.”

The next latest match to finish was in 2010 when Novak Djokovic beat Olivier Rochus with two minutes to spare, finishing at 10:58pm.