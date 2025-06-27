Wimbledon draw live: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu learn fate
Follow live updates as the world’s top players await the draw for the third Grand Slam of the year
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who has narrowly missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
Follow live coverage of the Wimbledon draw with The Independent
What is the full Wimbledon schedule?
Monday 30 June – Singles first round
Tuesday 1 July – Singles first round
Wednesday 2 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round
Thursday 3 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round
Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round
Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round
Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round
Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round
Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round
Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round
Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals
Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Men’s, Women’s and Quad Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals
Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final
Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final
When does Wimbledon start?
The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.
Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.
As tradition dictates, Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.
Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.
Who is seeded for Wimbledon?
Women’s singles
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula
- Jasmine Paolini
- Qinwen Zheng
- Madison Keys
- Mirra Andreeva
- Iga Swiatek
- Paula Badosa
- Emma Navarro
- Elena Rybakina
- Diana Shnaider
- Amanda Anisimova
- Elina Svitolina
- Karolina Muchova
- Daria Kasatkina
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Donna Vekic
- Clara Tauson
- Elise Mertens
- Magdalena Frech
- Marta Kostyuk
- Magda Linette
- Sofia Kenin
- Leylah Fernandez
- Linda Noskova
- Ashlyn Krueger
- McCartney Kessler
Who is seeded for Wimbledon?
Men’s singles
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Jack Draper
- Taylor Fritz
- Novak Djokovic
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Holger Rune
- Daniil Medvedev
- Ben Shelton
- Alex de Minaur
- Frances Tiafoe
- Tommy Paul
- Andrey Rublev
- Jakub Mensik
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Karen Khachanov
- Ugo Humbert
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Alexei Popyrin
- Tomas Machac
- Flavio Cobolli
- Jiri Lehecka
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Denis Shapovalov
- Alexander Bublik
- Brandon Nakashima
- Alex Michelsen
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Matteo Berrettini
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The draw for Wimbledon 2025 takes place on Friday 27 June at 10am (BST) for both singles competitions.
A total of 128 players will be drawn, with 32 seeded players, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards.
The doubles draw takes place at 12pm (BST).
Wimbledon draw live
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who has narrowly missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wimbledon 2025. Today’s blog will focus on the build up to the tournament which begins in earnest on Monday.
Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will look to retain their titles while British hopefuls Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper look to impress at SW19.
The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place later today so stick with us and we run through everything you need to know ahead of the competition beginning next week.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments