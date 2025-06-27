Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

Wimbledon draw live: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu learn fate

Follow live updates as the world’s top players await the draw for the third Grand Slam of the year

Kieran Jackson
Friday 27 June 2025 07:45 BST
Emma Raducanu says stalker tried to buy tickets to this year's Wimbledon

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who has narrowly missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.

Follow live coverage of the Wimbledon draw with The Independent

What is the full Wimbledon schedule?

Monday 30 June – Singles first round

Tuesday 1 July – Singles first round

Wednesday 2 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Thursday 3 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round

Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round

Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round

Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round

Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round

Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round

Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals

Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Men’s, Women’s and Quad Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals

Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final

Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final

Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:41

When does Wimbledon start?

The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.

Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.

As tradition dictates, Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.

Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.

Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:36

Who is seeded for Wimbledon?

Women’s singles

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Qinwen Zheng
  6. Madison Keys
  7. Mirra Andreeva
  8. Iga Swiatek
  9. Paula Badosa
  10. Emma Navarro
  11. Elena Rybakina
  12. Diana Shnaider
  13. Amanda Anisimova
  14. Elina Svitolina
  15. Karolina Muchova
  16. Daria Kasatkina
  17. Barbora Krejcikova
  18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  19. Liudmila Samsonova
  20. Jelena Ostapenko
  21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  22. Donna Vekic
  23. Clara Tauson
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Magdalena Frech
  26. Marta Kostyuk
  27. Magda Linette
  28. Sofia Kenin
  29. Leylah Fernandez
  30. Linda Noskova
  31. Ashlyn Krueger
  32. McCartney Kessler
Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:31

Who is seeded for Wimbledon?

Men’s singles

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Jack Draper
  5. Taylor Fritz
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Lorenzo Musetti
  8. Holger Rune
  9. Daniil Medvedev
  10. Ben Shelton
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Frances Tiafoe
  13. Tommy Paul
  14. Andrey Rublev
  15. Jakub Mensik
  16. Francisco Cerundolo
  17. Karen Khachanov
  18. Ugo Humbert
  19. Grigor Dimitrov
  20. Alexei Popyrin
  21. Tomas Machac
  22. Flavio Cobolli
  23. Jiri Lehecka
  24. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  25. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Alexander Bublik
  29. Brandon Nakashima
  30. Alex Michelsen
  31. Tallon Griekspoor
  32. Matteo Berrettini
Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:26

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for Wimbledon 2025 takes place on Friday 27 June at 10am (BST) for both singles competitions.

A total of 128 players will be drawn, with 32 seeded players, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards.

The doubles draw takes place at 12pm (BST).

Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:21

Wimbledon draw live

Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:16

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wimbledon 2025. Today’s blog will focus on the build up to the tournament which begins in earnest on Monday.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will look to retain their titles while British hopefuls Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper look to impress at SW19.

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place later today so stick with us and we run through everything you need to know ahead of the competition beginning next week.

Mike Jones27 June 2025 07:12

