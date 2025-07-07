Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon has altered its technology after an “operator error” caused a malfunction of its Electronic Line Calling system at the Championships.

The ELC system, which is powered by more than 450 cameras across the 18 courts in use, has taken over from the impeccably-attired line judges at the grasscourt grand slam this year and received mixed reviews from players and fans.

It came under a harsh spotlight on Sunday when it robbed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of a point during her fourth round win over Britain's Sonay Kartal on Centre Court.

Russian Pavlyuchenkova was a point away from winning a game at 4-4 in the opening set when Kartal struck a shot that looked long but there was no call and Pavlyuchenkova stopped play.

An automated voice call of "STOP STOP" rang out before chair umpire Nico Helwerth sought advice from organisers via telephone as television replays showed Kartal's shot was out.

Helwerth ruled that because the Hawk-Eye technology had not tracked the ball, the point had to be replayed as Pavlyuchenkova went on to drop serve but prevailed in the match and suggested that the official should have corrected an obvious mistake.

“Following our review, we have now removed the ability for Hawk-Eye operators to manually deactivate the ball tracking,” the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement to BBC Sport.

“While the source of the issue was human error, this error cannot now be repeated due to the system changes we have made.”

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Helwerth had followed the rules and that there was nothing unusual about his absence on Monday.

"We have rotation of our umpires regularly. A little bit like the players, the umpires also need rest days throughout the tournament," Bolton told reporters. "He's fine. Look, it's really important to say that the umpire followed the protocols in place. He did what he needed to do on court and acted entirely correctly."

Bolton said that the All England Club had conducted a review of the ELC system to take the action needed to ensure its smooth functioning going forward.

"We're absolutely confident in the system," she added.

additional reporting by reuters