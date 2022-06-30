Iga Swiatek edged past Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove to make the third round at Wimbledon and extend her win streak to 37 matches.

The Pole was made to fight against her Dutch opponent, a ‘lucky loser’ at the All England Club after Danka Kovinic withdrew, but prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Swiatek, now comfortable as the world No 1, is enjoying the longest WTA win streak in the 21st Century, with today’s Court One win pushing her beyond Monica Seles (1990) and drawing level with Martina Hingis (1997).

But her life was made difficult to bring up No 37, with the world No 138 continuing to capitalise on her reprieve following her win over wildcard Sonay Kartel in the first round with an aggressive game testing the game’s most dominant player from the first ball.

Swiatek capitalised on some heavy serves in the third set to finally break Pattinama Kerkhove’s resistance and book a third-round meeting with Alize Cornet.

