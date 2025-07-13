Wimbledon men’s final tickets selling for £20,000 on resale websites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tickets for the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon are selling for more than £20,000 on some resale websites.

The next chapter in Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s thrilling rivalry takes place on Sunday at 4pm (BST), with the Spaniard chasing his third consecutive title at SW19.

World No 1 Sinner is eyeing his first Grand Slam not on hard courts and their clash is five weeks on from their sensational French Open final, with Alcaraz emerging victorious after five-and-a-half hours.

Such is the excitement of the tennis and sporting world ahead of today’s clash, some tickets are selling for more than £20,000 on resale websites such as Viagogo as fans scramble for last-minute seats.

As of 1pm, the cheapest ticket is £16,336, all the way up to £20,715.

On resale platform StubHub, the cheapest ticket is a whopping £16.869 and the most expensive is £19,460.

The face-value price of tickets for today’s match is £240-£315.

This year’s finals are the first time in Wimbledon history that tickets have broken the £300 mark.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the Wimbledon final (PA)

Wimbledon’s price increase is only the latest in a long trend of the All England Club increasing the prices far beyond inflation. A ticket to the men’s final at the turn of the century would set you back £63, rising to £100 in 2009 and £210 in 2018.

Fans can obtain tickets for the final via the Wimbledon ballot and debenture tickets. Ground pass holders can also join the official ticket resale kiosk, in the hope that a ticket becomes available during the match.

Sinner is chasing his fourth Grand Slam after two Australian Open titles and one US Open crown.

However, the Italian has not beaten Alcaraz in their last five matches but was the last man to beat the Spaniard at the All England Club, back in 2022.