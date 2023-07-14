Who is in the Wimbledon semi-finals?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Holger Rune 7-6 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard edged an entertaining first set on a tiebreak before showing his class in the second and third in what was the first Wimbledon quarter-final between two men under the age of 21 in the Open era.

In the other men’s quarter-final on Wednesday, Christopher Eubanks’ dream run was ended in a five-set thriller by Medvedev, the third seed. The American was two sets to one up but eventually Medvedev prevailed with a 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(4) 6-1 victory.

In the women’s section, Ons Jabeur beat Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final, where she will take on Marketa Vondrousova, who knocked out Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

Women’s singles semi-finals

Thursday 13 July

Elina Svitolina (UKR) lost 3-6, 3-6 to Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] won 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Aryna Sabalenka [2]

Men’s singles semi-finals

Friday 14 July

Novak Djokovic (SER) [2] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8]

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Daniil Medvedev [3]

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 July.

As is tradition, the women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July.

Both matches will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).

How to watch Wimbledon

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.