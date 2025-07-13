Wimbledon: How to get tennis tickets in queue and register for 2026 ballot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon reaches a climax today with the men’s singles final (4pm BST start, moved later than the traditional start time due to TV considerations) with the top two seeds – and the best men’s players in the world at the moment – facing off for grand slam glory.

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, is aiming for a rare three-peat on the hallowed turf, but to do so he’ll have to get past top seed and his greatest rival Jannik Sinner. The Italian lost the pair’s only previous meeting in a major final, a heartbreaker at the French Open last month when he held match points, and will be out for revenge in today’s rematch.

Sinner swept aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals, while Alcaraz came out on top in four sets against fourth seed Taylor Fritz to set up a mouthwatering clash between two titans of the modern game.

Centre Court ticket-holders will hope it’s a more competitive affair than Saturday’s women’s final, which saw Iga Swiatek crush Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to become the first-ever Polish singles’ champion at SW19, and the first to dish out a double-bagel scoreline in the showpiece since 1911.

Wimbledon continues to be one of the only major sporting events where fans can get tickets on the day of play. The All England Club welcomes more than 40,000 fans per day.

With enough dedication, you can brave the queue at Wimbledon Park, near Southfields tube station, which is still a key part of the Wimbledon experience.

Fans can queue up - often camping overnight - in order to be at the front of the queue to obtain tickets for either Centre Court or Court 1 for the first 10 days of The Championships. Usually, there are 500 tickets available for Centre Court and 500 available for Court 1.

Fans are advised to go to the end of The Queue in Wimbledon Park to obtain a Queue Card. The card will be dated and numbered with your position in The Queue.

Fans must retain their Queue Card until the ticket sales structure begins, and are then able to purchase a ticket. The Queue can start the evening before the day’s play, with many fans also arriving early in the morning.

Ticket sales start at 9.45am in Wimbledon Park, while the grounds open at 10am. Play on outside courts start at 11am, Court 1 at 1pm and Centre at 1:30pm.

More information can be found here, with ticket prices here.

open image in gallery Tennis fans queue for hours to access the All England Club ( PA )

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing his third consecutive Wimbledon title ( Getty )

How do I enter the 2026 public ballot?

Fans keen to grab a ticket for the 2026 Championships can now declare their interest. The tournament is scheduled from 29 June to 12 July.

The public ballot usually opens in September. For more info, click here.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.