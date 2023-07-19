Harry Kane interrupted by squabbling kangaroos – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Harry Kane had some company on the golf course in Australia.

Chris Kamara was held up.

Raheem Sterling put the work in.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali were en route to the USA.

Cricket

Stuart Broad took his 600th Test wicket.

Ollie Pope had surgery.

England players reflected on a hard-fought series.

Boxing

Tyson Fury promoted his documentary.

Tennis

The tennis world rallied around Zhang Shuai.

Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years.

Golf

Justin Rose was awarded.

Darren Clarke and Matt Wallace enjoyed a last bit of practice.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton returned to a happy hunting ground.

Williams took in some sights.

Toto Wolff went back to school.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was on the mend.