TNT Sports confirms plan to integrate Eurosport live content in UK and Ireland
The Warner Bros. Discovery Sports deal will see big events such as the French Open in tennis and the Winter Olympics join the TNT Sports brand
TNT Sports has announced it will acquire Eurosport’s live television rights in the UK and Ireland from the end of February 2025.
TNT Sports will add some of Eurosport’s key rights deals to its own catalogue, including cycling, tennis, snooker and the Winter Olympics starting with Milano Cortina 2026.
The deal sees Warner Bros. Discovery Sports continue to expand its offering under the TNT Sports brand in the UK and Ireland, which is also available to stream on Discovery+, with the switch occurring on 28 February next month.
Eurosport channels and the brand will remain outside of the UK and Ireland in more than 50 territories across Europe.
The move ensures TNT Sports will be the home of the French Open at Roland Garros and Grand Tour cycling, in addition to the Olympics from 2026-2032.
UCI Mountain Bike World Series, every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event, British and World Superbikes and snooker will also make the transition over to TNT Sports.
The existing offering from TNT Sports includes the Premier League, Uefa European club football, Premiership men’s and women’s rugby, MotoGP, international cricket, UFC and boxing.
The deal will also see a brand-new weekly cycling show this year, including highlights of the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a Espana.
