Tom Brady leads comeback to lift Tampa Bay Buccaneers past New Orleans Saints

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady left it until late against the New Orleans Saints, mounting an incredible comeback in the dying minutes to secure a 17-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Saints built up a 10-3 advantage in the first half, any hopes of a Tampa Bay victory took a further slide when New Orleans added to the deficit through two late field goals.

But the veteran quarterback was determined not to let his side go down without a fight, capping off a 10-play drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton as the clock ticked down to three minutes.

Battling the clock, as well as a stingy Saints defence, Brady led another meticulous drive downfield before finding Rachaad White in the end zone with just three seconds left.

Kicker Ryan Succop then nailed the extra-point conversion, sealing the miraculous victory and keeping Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes alive.