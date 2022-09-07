Yorkshire’s Tom Pidcock narrowly misses out on Helmsley stage win
The home rider was edged by Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano on the line
Tom Pidcock was edged out in a photo finish as he was denied a stage victory in his home county in the Tour of Britain.
The 23-year-old from Leeds was pipped by Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano in Helmsley, a win that also enabled the Spaniard to top the general classification standings after four stages.
Pidcock, his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Omar Fraile and Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech) joined Serrano in a four-man breakaway on the stage’s final climb up Redgate Bank.
Fraile was first to show but it was Serrano who edged home with the previous leader, Benjamin Perry (WiV SunGod,) seven seconds behind in the reduced peloton.
“There was a little bit more of a spur from me today, even though it’s not that close to my house,” admitted Pidcock.
“It was nice today, a load of proud Yorkshire folk with the flags flying, cheering me on. It’s still special for me – it’s where I’m from.”
