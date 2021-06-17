Tottenham in talks with Gennaro Gattuso over becoming new manager

Tottenham are in talks with Gennaro Gattuso over becoming the club’s new manager. The Italian coach resigned from his position in charge of Serie A club Fiorentina on Thursday after only 23 days at the helm and is now close to completing a surprise move to north London.

Spurs have been without a manager since sacking Jose Mourinho the week before their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City following a dramatic slump in form, having topped the Premier League in November.

Gattuso was named Fiorentina’s manager for the 2021-22 season on 25 May after he left his role at Napoli. The Italian was appointed following Giuseppe Iachini’s departure. Fiorentina did not give a reason for his exit, but widespread reports in the Italian media said the 43-year-old had been in a dispute with the club over transfer signings this summer.

“ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

Gattuso enjoyed a trophy-laded playing career, winning the Champions League and Serie A twice each with AC Milan, and the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

He is yet to hit those heights as a manager, however, with seven head coach roles since he first stepped on to the touchline in 2013 in charge of Sion. His only trophy to date is the 2019-20 Coppa Italia with Napoli.

Gattuso failed to secure Champions League qualification at Napoli last season, with the team finishing fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Juventus. Fiorentina, who finished 13th last campaign, said they will immediately begin their hunt for a new manager.

Additional reporting by Reuters