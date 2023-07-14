Jump to content

Looking back with pride and forward with anticipation – Friday’s sporting social

As Tyson Fury put his shirt on his local team.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 14 July 2023 17:22
Novak Djokovic consoles Jannik Sinner at the net following his victory in the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-final match on day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023.
Novak Djokovic consoles Jannik Sinner at the net following his victory in the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match on day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.

Football

England stepped up their World Cup preparations.

The Premier League’s youngest ever player Ethan Nwaneri showed off his confidence.

Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber.

Today was a good one in the history books for Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham impressed in training.

Leeds wished a happy retirement to a former favourite.

Wimbledon

The men’s singles final was eagerly anticipated.

Still plenty of love for Ons Jabeur from the beaten Aryna Sabalenka.

Strike a pose!

Caroline Garcia vowed to bounce back.

Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter reached the women’s doubles final.

Cricket

England looked back on their World Cup triumph.

Golf

Game recognises game.

Boxing

Tyson Fury got kitted out.

Motor racing

It was damp at Goodwood.

Ferrari turned the clock back.

