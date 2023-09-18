KP’s World Cup preview and Tyson Fury’s new arrival – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.

Football

Two England greats celebrated their birthdays.

Roberto de Zerbi celebrated one year in charge of Brighton.

Boxing

Tyson Fury welcomed a new addition to the family.

Darts

Another World Series of Darts title for Michael van Gerwen.

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams celebrated with Fiji.

Joe Marler with the assist of the World Cup so far?

Golf

Ryan Fox felt honoured.

Danny Willett was grateful.

Cricket

Tim Murtagh was hanging up his boots.

KP makes his World Cup predictions.