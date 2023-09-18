Jump to content

KP’s World Cup preview and Tyson Fury’s new arrival – Monday’s sporting social

Two England greats celebrated their birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 September 2023 20:40
Kevin Pietersen had his say on the cricket World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kevin Pietersen had his say on the cricket World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.

Football

Two England greats celebrated their birthdays.

Roberto de Zerbi celebrated one year in charge of Brighton.

Boxing

Tyson Fury welcomed a new addition to the family.

Darts

Another World Series of Darts title for Michael van Gerwen.

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams celebrated with Fiji.

Joe Marler with the assist of the World Cup so far?

Golf

Ryan Fox felt honoured.

Danny Willett was grateful.

Cricket

Tim Murtagh was hanging up his boots.

KP makes his World Cup predictions.

