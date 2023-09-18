KP’s World Cup preview and Tyson Fury’s new arrival – Monday’s sporting social
Two England greats celebrated their birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.
Football
Two England greats celebrated their birthdays.
Roberto de Zerbi celebrated one year in charge of Brighton.
Boxing
Tyson Fury welcomed a new addition to the family.
Darts
Another World Series of Darts title for Michael van Gerwen.
Rugby Union
Sonny Bill Williams celebrated with Fiji.
Joe Marler with the assist of the World Cup so far?
Golf
Ryan Fox felt honoured.
Danny Willett was grateful.
Cricket
Tim Murtagh was hanging up his boots.
KP makes his World Cup predictions.