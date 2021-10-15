New footage has emerged to show Deontay Wilder telling Tyson Fury that he still doesn’t respect him moments after being knocked out by the Briton.

There was bad blood in the build-up to the third world heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, with the Bronze Bomber adamant that the Gypsy King had cheated in their rematch last year.

The pair produced a thrilling fight with both men touching the canvas across 11 absorbing rounds.

But despite his outrage at cheating allegations levelled by the Alabaman, Fury looked to make a truce after completing their trilogy.

But Fury was rebuffed in a new clip released by Top Rank, with Wilder telling him that he had “no love” for him.

But Fury persisted with his intent to settle the feud, adding: “Never mind love, there’s respect.

“You got beat fair and square tonight. That’s it. I respect you because I’m a man.”

Bu a bloodied Wilder repied: “I won’t respect you, I won’t respect you. I will never respect you.”

An irritated Fury then fired back: “Don’t show bad sport, you lost fair and square,” before turning his attention to Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel.

“Listen, I never cheated in my whole life. I played fair and square,” Fury told Finkel.

“He’s got a bad hatred towards me, I don’t know why. But let me tell you, he lost like a man tonight. He put me down three (two) times, I had to put him down four (three).”

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has explained why Wilder was “not normal” during the contest.

“Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.

“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.

“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but you can’t just say, ‘That’s how he is.’ You can’t have a championship fight at any kind of pace if you can’t stand up after three rounds.”

Hearn also admitted to cheering for Fury to win the fight and accused Wilder of looking “petrified” in the ring.

“Listen, it was a brilliant fight,” Hearn added. “Technically it was all over the shop, but who cares? The drama was unbelievable.

“Massive credit to both fighters. Wilder looked hypnotised before the fight and after two rounds he almost couldn’t stand up.

“He started quite well, but he looked petrified and exhausted before the fight even started.

“After three rounds he couldn’t stand up and I thought it was all over.

“He comes back with the equaliser and Fury goes down twice. It was non-stop and full of drama.

“I have to give Fury credit, because he dug deep and got the win. It was brilliant for boxing and for the heavyweight division, because we need fights like that.

“I wanted Fury to win. Props to both guys and massive congratulations for Fury, because it was a great win.”