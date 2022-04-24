Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Fury beat Dillian Whyte and Liverpool downed Everton.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 24 April 2022 20:05
Tyson Fury and Jurgen Klopp celebrated important wins (PA)
Tyson Fury and Jurgen Klopp celebrated important wins (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.

Boxing

Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte.

Recommended

Football

Liverpool boosted their title hopes with derby victory over Everton.

Chelsea edged out West Ham.

Unbelievable Jeff!

Becks loves spring.

Stuart Pearce celebrated his 60th birthday.

Neymar was celebrating Paris St Germain’s title win.

What a strike from Joelinton!

Christian Eriksen reflected on Saturday’s visit of old friends.

John Terry enjoyed his time on the golf course.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard teed off.

[xdelx]

Serena finally made it to the tea room.

[xdelx]

Emma Raducanu enjoyed her week in Germany.

[xdelx]

Cricket

Jos Buttler travelled in style.

[xdelx]

Recommended

Jonny Bairstow had his work cut out.

[xdelx]

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in