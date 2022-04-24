Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social
Fury beat Dillian Whyte and Liverpool downed Everton.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.
Boxing
Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte.
Football
Liverpool boosted their title hopes with derby victory over Everton.
Chelsea edged out West Ham.
Unbelievable Jeff!
Becks loves spring.
Stuart Pearce celebrated his 60th birthday.
Neymar was celebrating Paris St Germain’s title win.
What a strike from Joelinton!
Christian Eriksen reflected on Saturday’s visit of old friends.
John Terry enjoyed his time on the golf course.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard teed off.
Serena finally made it to the tea room.
Emma Raducanu enjoyed her week in Germany.
Cricket
Jos Buttler travelled in style.
Jonny Bairstow had his work cut out.
