Tyson Fury mocks his heavyweight rivals – Tuesday’s sporting social

Dele Alli said goodbye to Spurs, Jermain Defoe returned to Sunderland and Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.
Football
Dele Alli bid farewell to Spurs
Look who’s back.
Clubs reflected on their deadline-day deals.
Marcus Rashford was proud to announce he has a book out in July.
Dare to Zlatan.
Rugby Union
George North got in there early.
Boxing
“It’s a lonely place, on top of the world…”
Tyson Fury also sent a message to his rivals.
And mocked Eddie Hearn.
American football
Tom Brady walked away.
His teams paid tribute – even after the New England Patriots were noticeably snubbed in his farewell message.
But his former divisional foes will not miss him…
Swimming
Adam Peaty was left wondering…
Golf
Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen was impressed.
Formula One
Lando Norris returned to work.
Mercedes looked back on Michael Schumacher’s debut.
