Tyson Fury mocks his heavyweight rivals – Tuesday’s sporting social

Dele Alli said goodbye to Spurs, Jermain Defoe returned to Sunderland and Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 01 February 2022 18:14
Tyson Fury, pictured, will fight Dillian Whyte next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tyson Fury, pictured, will fight Dillian Whyte next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Dele Alli bid farewell to Spurs

Recommended

Look who’s back.

Clubs reflected on their deadline-day deals.

Marcus Rashford was proud to announce he has a book out in July.

Dare to Zlatan.

Rugby Union

George North got in there early.

Boxing

“It’s a lonely place, on top of the world…”

Tyson Fury also sent a message to his rivals.

And mocked Eddie Hearn.

American football

Tom Brady walked away.

His teams paid tribute – even after the New England Patriots were noticeably snubbed in his farewell message.

But his former divisional foes will not miss him…

Swimming

Adam Peaty was left wondering…

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was impressed.

Formula One

Lando Norris returned to work.

Recommended

Mercedes looked back on Michael Schumacher’s debut.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in