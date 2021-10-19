Tyson Fury has been warned that Oleksandr Usyk is “trouble for everybody” ahead of a future meeting to crown an undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Fury dismantled Deontay Wilder to defend his WBC belt this month, while Usyk outclassed Anthony Joshua last month to snatch the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

The Ukrainian must negotiate a rematch against the Briton early next year, while Fury is due to meet his mandatory against Dillian Whyte.

But should both men avoid defeat, the pair could meet later in 2022, with former junior welterweight world champion Chris Algieri maintaining it will be an “interesting” fight.

“Usyk, hands down,” Algieri said after iFL TV asked who would be the trickiest heavyweight for Tyson Fury. “I think stylistically, Joshua falls into the hands of Tyson.

“Too athletic, too much movement, and too much conditioning. We saw Joshua get tired in the Usyk fight from that movement and that rhythm, making him miss.

“Usyk, I think is trouble for everybody. He’s very elusive and very good at changing his rhythm. Things that Tyson is good at. It’ll be an interesting fight.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has dismissed Fury’s rise up many pound-for-pound rankings after his dominant victory over Wilder.

Fury has risen to fourth in ESPN’s latest rankings, with a similar place in many other lists, prompting Hearn to label the move as “strange”.

“It’s very difficult to say anything negative about Tyson Fury at the moment, because you just get criticism for being ‘Ah, well, you’re just bitter, you’re just this’,” Hearn told Volume Sports.

“I do find it strange that you can continuously climb up a pound-for-pound ranking by beating the same person you’ve beat two-and-a-half years ago – and the only person.

Fury produced another dominant display (AFP)

“But, you know, you look at the ESPN rankings, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder, who he just stopped in [seven] rounds, in an absolute war, yet all of a sudden jumps up the pound-for-pound rankings [from sixth to fourth].

“Like, to be a heavyweight great, you have to have a brilliant resume that consistently beats the top heavyweights of your era. Now, don’t take nothing away from the performance, the last two performances.

“I mean, he probably won’t be happy with his last one because he was a bit wild. But it was a great fight.”