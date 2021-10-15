Tyson Fury set for audience with the Pope after Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury is set for an audience with the Pope after his iconic fight with Deontay Wilder.

The Briton defended his WBC world heavyweight title last weekend in Las Vegas, delivering a crushing 11th round knockout to the American.

And Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, has spoken about exciting plans ahead of the fighter, including plans to meet the Pope.

“[WBC president] Mauricio [Sulaiman] said to me that he’s a great admirer of Tyson Fury,” Arum told IFL TV.

“Also, Mauricio showed me pictures. He’s apparently a friend of the pope.

“He’s gonna arrange for Tyson and his wife Paris to have an audience with the pope.

“That is essentially what I talked about with Mauricio. That would be a great honor and I know Tyson would revel in that.”

Meanwhile new footage has emerged to show Wilder telling Fury that he still doesn’t respect him moments after being knocked out by the Briton.

Fury was rebuffed in a new clip released by Top Rank, with Wilder telling him that he had “no love” for him.

But Fury persisted with his intent to settle the feud, adding: “Never mind love, there’s respect.

“You got beat fair and square tonight. That’s it. I respect you because I’m a man.”

Bu a bloodied Wilder repied: “I won’t respect you, I won’t respect you. I will never respect you.”

An irritated Fury then fired back: “Don’t show bad sport, you lost fair and square,” before turning his attention to Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel.

“Listen, I never cheated in my whole life. I played fair and square,” Fury told Finkel.

“He’s got a bad hatred towards me, I don’t know why. But let me tell you, he lost like a man tonight. He put me down three (two) times, I had to put him down four (three).”